‘Huge Step Forward’ For Kiwi Women As PHARMAC Funds Estrogel® From Today

Pharmaco (NZ) Ltd welcomes the start of PHARMAC funding for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) medication Estrogel®, which begins today, Friday 1st November 2024. The funding means thousands of Kiwi women now have access to this simply applied gel that can help manage some of the symptoms of menopause.

Available with a doctor's prescription, Estrogel is a Hormone Replacement Therapy that is applied to the skin once a day. It contains the hormone estrogen, to help with estrogen deficiency symptoms in post-menopausal women at least six months after their last natural period.

Estrogel’s funding adds an option for women who have been using trans-dermal estrogen patches, which have been subject to a global shortage.

Pharmaco has been selected to distribute Estrogel exclusively throughout New Zealand.

This news follows PHARMAC’s funding of micronised progesterone Utrogestan® in December 2022.

Christine Ivers, Head of Digital and Marketing at Pharmaco (NZ) Limited, says this latest funding announcement is great news for Kiwi women, particularly as demand has tripled for estrogen sources over the last few years with many more women going onto HRT (source*).

“Estrogel is the only funded gel on the market, and is now available to women with a prescription. It is so easy to apply, just requiring a quick gel swipe down your arm once a day, and then it is invisible once applied. We encourage women to speak to their GPs if they think they are experiencing symptoms of menopause. They can then explore how newly-funded medicines such as Estrogel might help benefit their quality of life.”

Dr. Linda Dear from from Menodoctor says: “This funding is a huge step forward for Kiwi women. Widening access and choices available to women using HRT is always a positive step. It shows that women’s health around menopause matters here in Aotearoa.”

“The funding solves two major stresses that have been causing huge anxiety for lots of women here. Firstly, the stress of not being able to source estrogen patches due to global supply problems. And secondly, the stress of the extra financial costs involved in obtaining a gel. This funding gives women more options and lowers the cost barrier. It will also help doctors become more aware of the existence of estrogen gels, and to offer them to women as another HRT option.”

Her support was echoed by Christchurch endocrinologist and noted menopause expert, Dr. Anna Fenton, who says:

“This funding is welcome news for New Zealand women who have had access to few funded estrogen treatments. Women requiring patch estrogen therapy have had to manage their way through four years of supply issues with no obvious relief in sight. This has created enormous anxiety and difficulties for women and their medical providers.”

“New Zealand still has relatively limited options for estrogen therapy compared to Australia, the UK, Europe and the USA. Widening the options and choice in the market can also potentially support many women who cannot take oral estrogen or who have had adverse reactions to or issues with access to patch therapy.”

*source: https://pharmac.govt.nz/medicine-funding-and-supply/medicine-notices/oestradiol

“Demand for oestradiol patches continues to grow at pace – from 1.3 million patches dispensed in 2020/21 to over 4.7 million patches in 2023/24. Demand is expected to continue to increase.”

