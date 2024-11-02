New Zealanders Can Now Access Funded OPDIVO® (Nivolumab) For Previously Treated Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Opdivo® (nivolumab) is now funded in New Zealand for eligible patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) (advanced kidney cancer) after prior anti-angiogenic therapy.1

OPDIVO (nivolumab) is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer.2

Bristol Myers Squibb is delighted to announce that OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is now funded for metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients with disease progression following previous anti-angiogenic therapy.[1]

This OPDIVO funding marks the first kidney cancer medicine decision following the New Zealand Government’s funding boost announced June 2024.[1]

OPDIVO is an immuno-oncology (I-O) agent which is also known as a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, that uses the body’s natural defenses – the immune system – to fight cancer.2 I-O agents help the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells.[2]

In New Zealand, kidney cancer ranked the 8th most common cancer, with 671 new cases in 2022.[3]. Renal cell carcinoma, is the most common type of kidney cancer and about 7 out of 10 people with RCC have clear cell disease.[4]

Aliza Glanville, Country Commercial Director, Bristol Myers Squibb New Zealand, said, “At Bristol Myers Squibb, we are committed to bringing treatments to patients impacted by challenging cancers, like renal cell carcinoma. The funding of OPDIVO in New Zealand provides an additional option for eligible patients with previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma.”

“We must continue to work in partnership with the medical community, patient organisations, Pharmac and the New Zealand Government to ensure efforts to provide access to cancer treatments are prioritised,” said Ms Glanville. “We are committed to ensuring New Zealanders with treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma have access to medicines that may help with the management of their disease.”

Dr Meredith Edwards, Country Medical Director, Bristol Myers Squibb New Zealand, said, “The funding of OPDIVO as a treatment option for previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma marks an important milestone in ensuring equitable access to treatment for people

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NZ) Limited, Auckland, New Zealand Date of preparation: October 2024, 1506-AU-2400307 living with advanced kidney cancer in New Zealand.”

Further information about OPDIVO can be found in the Consumer Medicine Information here: https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/consumers/cmi/o/opdivo.pdf

OPDIVO is funded for eligible patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma after prior anti-angiogenic therapy (restrictions apply). Please refer to https://pharmac.govt.nz/ for full authority information.

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

