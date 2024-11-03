Te Whatu Ora Nurses Alarmed By Safe Staffing Pause

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members employed by Te Whatu Ora are alarmed by Health New Zealand’s plans to pause a key component of its safe staffing programme.

Te Whatu Ora indicated they would pause calculations for the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) programme during collective bargaining late last month.

CCDM calculates the number of nurses needed based on how sick patients are and how much nursing care they need.

Te Whatu Ora also indicated their bargaining parameters are restricted to 1% of total employee costs-.

Both issues will be discussed at 62 urgent paid union meetings across the country this week.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter says the meeting will allow nurses, midwives, and health care assistants to determine their next steps in the ongoing bargaining process.

"Our members are fiercely committed to caring for their patients. They don’t want to see patients’ safety at risk because there are not enough nurses on duty to give them the care they need.

"Putting a pause on CCDM calculations is putting a pause on patient safety."

Nurses are also insulted by Te Whatu Ora’s indication they would only be offered a ½% wage increase in the first year and up to a 1% wage increase in the second year, he said.

"Nurses need a pay rise that reflects at least the cost of living. Our members deserve fair pay and conditions that recognise the value of nurses and healthcare workers. With nurses flocking to Australia, we need pay and conditions that help keep them here."

- Total employee costs include salaries, penal rates, allowances, leave entitlements, work related expenses and other expenses including leave revaluations, ACC and Superannuation.

