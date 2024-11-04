New Report Shows Current Dental Settings Cost More Than Universal Dental

A new report published today has laid out the eye-watering social, economic, and fiscal costs of the current approach to dental healthcare, strengthening the case to bring dental into the public healthcare system.

The report, commissioned by the Dental for All campaign, shows that our current dental policy settings cost $3.1 billion alone in lost life satisfaction. The report also calculates that the current system costs society $2.5 billion in lost productivity, and is responsible for further costs when sick days, inpatient care, and cardiovascular disease are taken into account.

The report uses the impact values from the Treasury CBAx model and is compiled by the Wellington-based consultancy, FrankAdvice.

The costings are significant because they show that the existing costs to society far exceed the costs of a universal dental model, usually costed at under $2 billion.

Currently dental care is free for children under the age of 18. Some emergency dental care is available through the public healthcare system, and a means-tested Work & Income grant is available for dental costs under $1000.

“This report has provided yet another reason to bring dental into the public healthcare system.” says Max Harris, ActionStation campaigner.

“We know that the current system fails our health and communities, and this report demonstrates that the existing approach to dental care also makes no economic sense,” adds Harris.

A poll commissioned in March 2023 last year showed 74% of people in New Zealand support making dental care free.

“This report confirms what I have seen daily as a practising dentist - that our current approach to dental care is costing us, and we urgently need to change how we approach oral health in this country,” says dentist Hugh Trengrove and member of Dental for All.

“Making dental free, universal, and consistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi would be a good move for our health, our communities, and for the government, and it’s now long past overdue,” adds Trengrove.

Dental for All will be releasing further reports in the coming months showcasing experiences in the current dental system, and showcasing overseas best practice.

The report is online: https://www.dentalforall.nz/research

