Global Anaesthesia Stars Headline Annual Scientific Meeting

Some of the global stars of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine will take top billing in Auckland this week as the New Zealand anaesthesia community comes together for its annual scientific meeting (ASM).

The Aotearoa NZ Anaesthesia ASM 2024 will be held from 7-9 November in the Aotea Centre, Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Working together”, reflecting the benefits of multidisciplinary team collaboration, working together to provide the best care for patients.

The programme will inform and inspire through thought-provoking lectures and stimulating discussions.

This year’s speaker line-up has a truly global flavour. International speakers include Professor Ki Jinn Chin from the University of Toronto, Professor BobbieJean Sweitzer from the University of Virginia, Professor Joyce Yeung from the University of Warwick, and Associate Professor Hairil Rizal Abdullah, from Singapore General Hospital.

Highlights include Professor Chin speaking on decision-making in regional anaesthesia, Professor Sweitzer providing an overview on preoperative cardiac evaluation, Professor Yeung’s talk on the power of collaborative perioperative research, and Associate Professor Hairil presenting on navigating data science and AI in perioperative medicine.

Also of interest will be sessions on equity and equality in New Zealand healthcare, as well as sustainability.

Global experiences will also be in the spotlight – Dr Jakes Jacobson will speak on his time serving with Mercy Ships in Sierra Leone, while Immediate Past President of the Pacific Society of Anaesthetists Dr Lisepa Daulako will explore the challenges she faces working as an anaesthetist at Lautoka Hospital in Fiji.

Each year the opening presentation is delivered in honour of anaesthesia leader and foundation Chair of the Board of the NZ Health Quality and Safety Commission, Professor Alan Merry. This year’s Alan Merry Oration will be delivered by Sir Ashley Bloomfield, on the importance of leadership for health system quality and safety.

Aotearoa NZ Anaesthesia ASM 2024 Convenor Dr Karen Hye-Won Park says this year’s ASM is a great opportunity for attendees to gather and learn from one another.

“There are so many exciting developments occurring both internationally and closer to home around caring for patients during the perioperative period - before, during and after surgery. This meeting truly brings together the best of international and local research and experience among our anaesthesia community.”

The Aotearoa NZ Anaesthesia ASM 2024 is jointly convened by the New Zealand Society of Anaesthetists, the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists, and the New Zealand Anaesthetic Technicians’ Society.

