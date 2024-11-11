Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

In this week’s issue of the Pānui, we acknowledge and celebrate Allied Health Assistants Day. Allied Health Assistants (AHAs) are key members of the Allied Health team supporting their colleagues to provide integrated patient-focused healthcare.

Hillmorton’s gardener for the past 45 years, Ron Hanton, met with a New Zealand Herald reporter and photographer to talk about his time caring, not only for the grounds, but also for an exotic succulent he planted himself from seed almost as long ago.

Wednesday 6 November was International Pathology Day which recognises the vital contribution Pathology and Laboratory Medicine makes to healthcare all over the world. To mark this occasion, we caught up with the team at Canterbury Health Laboratories (CHL) on the Christchurch Hospital Campus to learn about the interesting and important work they do as a pivotal part of the healthcare system.

We also get to know Charlotte (Charlie) Wicks, Allied Health Assistant, Ward A8, Christchurch Hospital in this week’s One min with…

Christchurch played host to the second Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) Symposium recently and the day included a jam-packed agenda with a variety of presentations offering perspectives and advice from across the community.

The life-saving efforts of people working with healthcare, emergency services and road safety were acknowledged at an event in Christchurch last week. Health New Zealand Te Waipounamu Deputy Chief Executive Martin Keogh was one of three guest speakers who spoke at the New Zealand Road Safety, Emergency Response and Healthcare Awards.

As part of the Carbon Neutral Government Programme’s mandated EV-first policy Programme, BEVs are now part of Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora fleets nationwide. In Canterbury we began introducing BEVs in 2022 and they now make up 31 percent of our vehicle fleet. Staff who use the BEVs are fans of them. Find out what they have to say about their experience of using a BEV.

The Waipapa Surgical Wards got together to raise money for GumBoot Friday. The teams were fully invested wearing funky socks and brought in food for an all- day graze. A total of approx. $100 was raised.

Aotearoa Patient Safety Day is a commitment to consumers and healthcare workers that our health services strive to provide the best and safest care possible, every time. The 2024 theme is ‘Supporting Diagnosis”, focused on improving outcomes through listening and manaakitanga.

Diabetes Action Month is Diabetes New Zealand’s biggest awareness campaign, bringing New Zealanders together to take action for our country’s largest and fastest growing condition. This November the theme for Diabetes Action Month 2024 is ‘Don’t Sugar Coat Diabetes’ and it’s all about busting the myths that surround diabetes, so everyone has greater awareness and understanding of the condition.

