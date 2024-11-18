Drop Off In Rangatahi Dental Health Care A Major Concern For Porirua Health Providers

As primary school kids become teenagers, local Porirua dentists are seeing a concerning drop in the number who regularly receive dental care even though it’s free until they turn 18.

"It’s a major challenge to get teens in front of dentists, not just here, but across the country too,” says Dentist Dr Margaret Clark.

Clark is one of four dentists and two dental assistants from Ora Toa Dental at Cannon’s Creek, part of Ora Toa Health, a unique kaupapa Māori, integrated services provider.

She says there are a few reasons why dental numbers drop off including having to enrol in private clinics, which can be a barrier. Other reasons include being nervous about treatment, sterile environments, people not realising it’s free, and negative perceptions of dental care.

Recently, Ora Toa Dental, The 502 Rangatahi Ora and the Partners Porirua Trust held an activation day with a DJ, sausage sizzle, and PS5 prize to engage local 13-24 year olds and their families to receive free dental services.

The event was part of a broader initiative supported by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, with a focus on promoting dental and oral health among rangatahi in Porirua. The project aims to increase awareness and uptake of available oral health services in the community.

“We created a friendly and inviting space,” says Clark. “The clinic was full, 34 rangatahi and their families turned up. If people needed more dental work, they were booked in to be seen at a later date.”

During the event, a range of services were provided including free dental check-ups, oral hygiene education, fluoride treatments, and personalised dental care advice, says Partners Porirua Trust General Manager Henry Samia.

“It was heartening to see so many Porirua rangatahi taking advantage of these services and prioritising their oral health,” says Samia. “They also received practical tips to maintain good dental health.”

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, he says.

The 502 Kaiwhakahaere Manager Tualoaina Latu To'omaga says they plan to activate the rangatahi event again in 2025.

The initiative aims not only to increase awareness of free dental care available up to age 18 but also to encourage proactive healthy habits among youth, says To’omaga.

“If habits are formed, it may have positive impacts when they become adults,” he says. “By building greater awareness and fostering consistent dental habits, we can create lasting positive change in the health and wellbeing of Porirua’s young people.”

Ora Toa Dental is currently preparing a new mobile dental surgery unit which will help expand their services from 2025. “The plan is to meet the current need, and reduce wait times,” says Clark.

Initially the unit will be based at the Cannon’s Creek site to test and develop its operations. Once it’s fully functional it’ll travel to its other three Ora Toa health clinics and to more dental health activations.

