The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 64 Life-saving Missions In October

Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 64 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions during the month of October. These missions included 37 inter-hospital transfers, 7 medical events, 6 rural/farm incidents, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and 11 miscellaneous missions. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at Thames Hospital with 11 inter-hospital transfers, Taumarunui Hospital with 7 inter-hospital transfers and Rotorua Hospital with 7 inter-hospital transfers. In addition, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were spotted in Pirongia, Turoa Ski Field, and Waihi for missions involving motor vehicle accidents, medical events and accident-related incidents. The crew were also seen in other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Turoa Ski Field for a male who sustained serious injuries after a fall. The patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, October 3rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Friday morning, October 4th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whangamata for a male who was experiencing a serious medical emergency. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 6th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical emergency. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, October 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 8th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waikato Hospital for a female who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was transported to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Friday morning, October 11th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tauranga Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, October 14th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mangakino for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, October 19th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mount Karioi for a female who sustained trauma injuries. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 20th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mount Pirongia for a male who sustained fracture injuries after a fall. Due to the remote location the patient required extraction via winch. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic was winched down to treat the patient before both being extracted. The patient was then swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, October 23rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Thames Hospital for a male who sustained serious injuries after a significant fall. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, October 24th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Wharepapa South for a male who sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, October 28th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a young male who experienced a medical emergency after a water related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 29th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pirongia for a male who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a farm related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Thames Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Help us gear up… Donate towards essential life-saving equipment for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

