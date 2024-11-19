The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew Carries Out 47 Missions Across The Lakes And Central Plateau Regions In October

October was a busy month for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 47 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau regions. The crew's diverse range of missions included 23 inter-hospital transfers, 6 medical emergencies, 5 rural or farm-related incidents (one requiring a winch rescue), 2 motor vehicle accidents, and 11 miscellaneous missions. The crew were most often seen at Taupo Hospital with 11 inter-hospital transfers, and at Rotorua Hospital with 7 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month. The crew were also tasked to locations such as Tongariro National Park, Desert Road, Waipunga and many other remote and challenging locations to provide life-saving care in time-critical situations.

The month started off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a patient who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, October 4th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female who sustained serious injuries after a motor vehicle accident (MVA). The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 4th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatane Hospital for a young female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, October 5th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waipunga for a male in his 70s who sustained a leg injury after a motorbike related accident. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday evening, October 11th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Turangi for a male who sustained serious injuries. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, October 13th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Dessert Road for a male who sustained injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, October 15th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taumarunui Hospital for a male who sustained serious injuries after a fall. The patient was treated on scene by the on board Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, October 16th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ruatahuna for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was treated on scene by the on board Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, October 16th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for female who sustained injuries after a fall. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, October 17th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital for a female who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 18th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tokoroa for a male who sustained injuries after a motorbike related incident. The patient was treated on scene by the on board Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 20th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, October 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kuiti for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 27th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male was experiencing a medical emergency. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, October 28th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mount Kakepuku for a patient who sustained serious injuries after a fall. Due to the remote location the patient required extraction via winch. The Critical Care Flight Paramedic was winched down to treat the patient on scene before they were both extracted. The patient was then transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, October 30th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a female who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious health condition. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

