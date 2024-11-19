Screentime Rules Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Ladan Hashemi (Photo/Supplied)

Families that set screentime rules for their children lower their risk of obesity.

Researchers recommend families set screentime rules for their children to promote healthier childhoods and reduce the risk of obesity.

A new study, from the University of Auckland and City St George’s, University of London, finds family screentime rules effectively reduce young children’s screen use and ensure they get enough sleep, both of which can help lower obesity risk. See European Journal of Public Health.

“These findings suggest that promoting family screen-time rules is a helpful strategy to support healthier habits in children and address obesity on a larger scale,” says lead author Dr Ladan Hashemi, an honorary senior researcher in social and community health at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

The key advice for parents is to establish simple, consistent screen-time rules early in a child’s life. These rules should cover three areas:

Quality: What programs children can watch.

Quantity: How much television, video, tablet, or DVD time children are allowed.

Timing: When children are allowed to look at TV and computer screens.

“Our findings suggest that having all three rules in place is most effective in encouraging healthier habits, like reducing screen time and supporting better sleep,” Hashemi says.

“These simple but combined actions can have a lasting, positive impact on your child’s overall health and help lower their risk of obesity.”

Other studies have found excessive screen time at a very young age is associated with adverse health and behavioural outcomes, including shortened attention spans, emotional problems, language difficulties, disrupted sleep patterns, and increased risk of obesity.

This study was prompted by rising rates of childhood obesity in New Zealand and internationally.

Inadequate sleep has been associated with obesity. Children who spend less time on screen devices usually sleep better, according to previous research. This means family screen-time rules could help improve children's sleep. Additionally, families who have screen-time rules might also have other rules about bedtime, which could further improve their children's sleep.

Using data from 5,733 children and their mothers, derived from the Growing Up in New Zealand study, researchers investigated how family screen-time rules at age two affected childhood obesity at age four-and-a-half.

The research also found that poverty and food insecurity were associated with more time on screens and childhood obesity. When these factors were adjusted for, the association between screen time and obesity diminished. This suggests factors other than time on screens were key to childhood obesity. The researchers suggest any policies addressing screentime need to also tackle poverty and food insecurity.

“Programmes that offer resources and support to financially disadvantaged families, like those that improve access to healthy foods, are essential for helping these families establish and maintain effective screen-use guidelines,” Hashemi says.

Read Prospective relationship between family screen time rules, obesogenic behaviours, and childhood obesity: https://academic.oup.com/eurpub/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurpub/ckae169/7887756?login=false

