New National Antibiotics Guidelines Te Whata Kura Developed To Safeguard Precious Resource

Clinicians nationwide will soon have access to consistent guidelines for prescribing antibiotics to slow the rate of antibiotic resistance and safeguard this precious resource.

In a Te Niwha-fund project, a team of experts developed national prescribing guidelines.

Te Niwha is a national research platform and brings together researchers, clinicians, communities and government agencies to safeguard against future pandemics or existing infectious diseases threats.

The new guidelines are called Te Whata Kura – a name that encapsulates the concepts of antibiotics being a treasure and guidelines being a storage place of knowledge.

They provide an evidence-based national resource where previously there were lots of different guidelines used across different parts of the country and health sectors.

A team led by Drs Sharon Gardiner and Sarah Metcalf (of Te Whatu Ora - Waitaha) developed the national prescribing guidelines in a broader Te Niwha-funded project led by Drs Stephen Ritchie and Karen Wright of the University of Auckland and GP Lily Fraser.

Dr Stephen Ritchie says antibiotics are underused in some patients where they could provide benefit and overused in others who could be harmed by unnecessary treatment.

Te Whata Kura was developed to give consistent information across the motu.

“Antimicrobial stewardship – which these guidelines foster – means using antibiotics as well as we can to ensure these important medicines remain available and effective for New Zealanders.”

Dr Lily Fraser says Aotearoa has high rates of antibiotic prescription compared with many other countries but research indicates some populations, such as Māori may be under prescribed.

“It is important antibiotics are prescribed when they are needed to prevent serious infections and disease, as well as not being prescribed when they aren’t needed to prevent antibiotic resistance.”

Te Whata Kura is web-based and has been developed in consultation with a range of health professionals such as doctors, nurses, and pharmacists in hospitals and primary care. Prescribers can identify the condition they are treating and are provided with latest, best practice recommendations on the optimal type of antibiotic, dosage, and management information.

Te Whata Kura for the prescribing of antibiotics for adults is expected to be available for widespread feedback in early 2025. The team are finishing guidelines for children.

