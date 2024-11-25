2024 PMA Scholarships Celebrate Next Generation Of Pacific Health Professionals

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) is thrilled to announce the 2024 recipients of the PMA Pacific Health Education Scholarships, aimed at supporting the next generation of Pacific health professionals with tuition and study-related costs.

24 recipients were celebrated at the annual Scholarship Cocktail Evening, held at the Fale Maama Events Space at PMA headquarters, where they received scholarships across twelve categories totaling $185,000.

This year’s awards included the presentation of the inaugural Sir Collin Tukuitonga International Study Award, a prestigious addition to PMA’s existing Education Fund portfolio, aimed at supporting an indigenous Pacific individual studying at an International Institution in a health-related topic at a postgraduate level. This was awarded to Fiugalu Tevita Funaki, Chief Executive of The Fono.

Reaffirming PMA's commitment to advancing the Pacific health workforce, the evening was an uplifting celebration of academic and personal achievement, attended by recipients, families, friends, and PMA’s leadership team.

PMA Group Board Director and newest scholarship namesake, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, acknowledged the recipients for their aspirations in entering the health and medical workforce, encouraging their efforts.

"Congratulations to you all - this is a tremendous achievement for you and your families. This is only the beginning, so keep going, we're all behind you."

PMA Membership Board Chair, Dr Elizabeth Dunn, expressed pride in the continued growth of Pacific people in health.

"We received over 150 scholarship applications, all of which were of high calibre, so it's reassuring to know that the future of our health workforce is in excellent hands."

Congratulations to all the 2024 recipients of the PMA Pacific Health Education Scholarships:

The Sorensen Pacific Health Scholarship

Olima Havili

Lily-Jean Va'aelua

The Christina Atoa Tapu Nursing Scholarship

Simon Setu

The Violani 'Ilolahia Wills Nursing Scholarship

Eseta Afu

The Elizabeth Powell Nursing Scholarship

Fonoifafo McFarland-Seumanu

Sailau Lote-Onosemu

Charlotte Samuela

Mele Manu

The Dr Leopino Foliaki University of Auckland Scholarship

Lovely Pulotu

Cecilia Koloamatangi

Faleseu Fepulea'I

Jodeci Namulau'ulu-Sio

The Sir Collin Tukuitonga International Study Award

Fiugalu Tevita Funaki

The Papa'ali'i Dr Semisi Ma'ia'I University of Otago Scholarship

Kelsie-Rose Grantham

Lauryn Soti

Samuel McLean

Vaifouitusipa Koria

The Dr Joe Williams Scholarship

Dr Adam Fa'atoese

The Dr Robert Woonton Scholarship

Dr Cherelle George

The Dr Sitaleki Finau Scholarship

Dr Ainsleigh Laumatia

The Sir Terepai Tuamure Maoate International Study Award

Dr Annette Garae

