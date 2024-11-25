2024 PMA Scholarships Celebrate Next Generation Of Pacific Health Professionals
The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) is thrilled to announce the 2024 recipients of the PMA Pacific Health Education Scholarships, aimed at supporting the next generation of Pacific health professionals with tuition and study-related costs.
24 recipients were celebrated at the annual Scholarship Cocktail Evening, held at the Fale Maama Events Space at PMA headquarters, where they received scholarships across twelve categories totaling $185,000.
This year’s awards included the presentation of the inaugural Sir Collin Tukuitonga International Study Award, a prestigious addition to PMA’s existing Education Fund portfolio, aimed at supporting an indigenous Pacific individual studying at an International Institution in a health-related topic at a postgraduate level. This was awarded to Fiugalu Tevita Funaki, Chief Executive of The Fono.
Reaffirming PMA's commitment to advancing the Pacific health workforce, the evening was an uplifting celebration of academic and personal achievement, attended by recipients, families, friends, and PMA’s leadership team.
PMA Group Board Director and newest scholarship namesake, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, acknowledged the recipients for their aspirations in entering the health and medical workforce, encouraging their efforts.
"Congratulations to you all - this is a tremendous achievement for you and your families. This is only the beginning, so keep going, we're all behind you."
PMA Membership Board Chair, Dr Elizabeth Dunn, expressed pride in the continued growth of Pacific people in health.
"We received over 150 scholarship applications, all of which were of high calibre, so it's reassuring to know that the future of our health workforce is in excellent hands."
Congratulations to all the 2024 recipients of the PMA Pacific Health Education Scholarships:
The Sorensen Pacific Health Scholarship
Olima Havili
Lily-Jean Va'aelua
The Abel Smith Nursing Scholarship
Emori Wainiqolo
Jean-Polla Takiwa
Richy George
The Christina Atoa Tapu Nursing Scholarship
Simon Setu
The Violani 'Ilolahia Wills Nursing Scholarship
Eseta Afu
The Elizabeth Powell Nursing Scholarship
Fonoifafo McFarland-Seumanu
Sailau Lote-Onosemu
Charlotte Samuela
Mele Manu
The Dr Leopino Foliaki University of Auckland Scholarship
Lovely Pulotu
Cecilia Koloamatangi
Faleseu Fepulea'I
Jodeci Namulau'ulu-Sio
The Sir Collin Tukuitonga International Study Award
Fiugalu Tevita Funaki
The Papa'ali'i Dr Semisi Ma'ia'I University of Otago Scholarship
Kelsie-Rose Grantham
Lauryn Soti
Samuel McLean
Vaifouitusipa Koria
The Dr Joe Williams Scholarship
Dr Adam Fa'atoese
The Dr Robert Woonton Scholarship
Dr Cherelle George
The Dr Sitaleki Finau Scholarship
Dr Ainsleigh Laumatia
The Sir Terepai Tuamure Maoate International Study Award
Dr Annette Garae