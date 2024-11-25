Pharmac Changes Brand Of Funded Oestradiol Patches

Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga has decided to change the main funded brand of oestradiol patches. We expect this will improve supply of the medicine in New Zealand.

The company, Viatris, has been contracted to supply Estradiol TDP Mylan from 1 July 2025, conditional on Viatris gaining full regulatory approval for use in New Zealand.

Estradiol TDP Mylan is already being used, along with other brands of oestradiol patches, at present to help with the current supply issue supply issue. About 70,000 people used it in 2023/24.

Pharmac’s Director of Equity and Engagement, Dr Nicola Ngawati, says this decision, alongside funding oestradiol gel from November, will significantly improve the supply of oestradiol treatments.

“We know it’s been tough for people dealing with the ongoing shortage of oestradiol patches, so we expect this decision to improve the supply issues. The supplier has assured Pharmac that it can produce enough patches to meet the demand in New Zealand.”

Oestradiol patches were included in the 2023/24 annual tender to allow Pharmac to explore supply options. Estradiol TDP Mylan will be the main funded brand of oestradiol patches from 1 July 2025. It will be the only funded brand available from 1 December 2025.

Ngawati says the decision to change the main funded brand of oestradiol patches means that some people will need to change the brand they use.

“This won’t be easy for some people as they might prefer other brands or find them better to use. Our clinical advisors have told us that this brand is clinically acceptable and that consistent access to the Estradiol TDP Mylan brand of oestradiol patches, and access to an oestradiol gel, will meet the health needs of people who require this medicine.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media