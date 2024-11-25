Migraine Foundation Brings Together Migraine Experts For Patient Event

Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand, together with the Neurological Foundation, is holding a free in person and virtual event for those living with migraine in New Zealand this Saturday, 30 November 2024.

International migraine expert Professor Peter Goadsby, from King’s College in London, will discuss what research reveals about the nature of migraine disease and how it informs treatment. Professor Goadsby is joined by University of Otago neuropharmacologist Professor Debbie Hay, who will present about the new generation of migraine medications now available, followed by New Zealand neurologist Dr Calvin Chan who will talk about migraine management in the New Zealand context. A Q&A session will follow.

“Having the opportunity to hear from, and ask questions to, these migraine experts is an incredible opportunity for our migraine community,” says Sarah Cahill, Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand co-founder.

“There are an estimated 753,000 people with migraine in New Zealand. We know from our own research and data that so many of those disabled by the disease struggle to access specialist knowledge and care, and that can be very much dependent on where they live in New Zealand” Sarah says.

“This is the first time these speakers have presented together for our community, and we hope people who attend both online and in person come away with an improved understanding of migraine and some practical advice they can use to better manage their migraine disease.”

Event details

Migraine Unravelled: The latest in migraine medication and pain management solutions

Date and time:

Saturday 30 November 2024, 9.30am–12.30pm

For the in-person event, doors open at 9am and refreshments will be provided mid-morning.

Venue:

Holiday Inn Auckland Airport

2 Ascot Road, Māngere, Auckland

Parking

Free parking is available at Holiday Inn.

Tickets

More information and to register for a free in person or online ticket at: https://migrainefoundation.org.nz/grab-your-ticket-for-a-exciting-in-person-and-virtual-event-this-november/

Speaker information

Professor Peter Goadsby, Kings College Hospital, London

Professor Goadsby is the Director of the National Institute for Health Research – Wellcome Trust King’s Clinical Research. His research focuses on the mechanisms of primary headache disorders. He was a co-recipient of the 2021 Brain prize for his work on the mechanisms and treatment of migraine disease and elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 2022.

Professor Debbie Hay, University of Otago, Dunedin

Professor Hay obtained her BSc in pharmacology from Sheffield University, followed by her PhD from Imperial College London. She is an Editorial Board member of the British Journal of Pharmacology and member of the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology Committee on Receptor Nomenclature and Drug Classification (NC-IUPHAR), chairing its subcommittee on CGRP peptide family receptors.

Dr Calvin Chan, MidCentral Hospital, Palmerston North

Dr Chan attained his medical degree from Otago University and worked in hospitals in Auckland, Waikato and Palmerston North. He completed a fellowship with Professor Goadsby’s Headache Group at King’s College London. On his return he sat on the council of the Australian New Zealand Headache Society. Dr Chan is uniquely placed to comment on the differences in headache medicine in the UK versus Aotearoa New Zealand and discuss how the standard of headache care can be improved in NZ.

Find out more about Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand by visiting its website: migrainefoundation.org.nz

