PMA Conference Opens With Hope, Reflection, And A Vision For Pacific Health

Delegates have been welcomed into the garden city, Christchurch, for the annual Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Conference; the Moraia Fijian Methodist Church Youth Group opened the morning with a traditional ceremony, setting the tone for the conference theme of 'Vunilagi ni bula sautu: Living Our Best Lives'. As the largest assembly of Pacific health professionals, several delegates have travelled far and wide from across the Pacific region, with the PMA Conference promising to be an opportunity to exchange knowledge, network, and share in the collective purpose of improving health outcomes for Pacific communities.

PMA Patron, Lord Tangi 'o Vaonukonuka, acknowledged those in attendance, offering remarks of encouragement and hope.

"It's a privilege to welcome everyone to the PMA Conference. This is a beautiful opportunity to come together and talanoa. Reflecting on our own journeys, it has probably come with challenges. There's ongoing barriers in the journey to success, our comfort zone gets tested, and it's about how we respond to these challenges. That's where results happen."

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, expressed his excitement about the future of Pacific health.

"What I'm excited about is everyone being a part of our journey, especially our young health professionals. Their presence at the conference is an opportunity for them to see how the organisation has grown into a space where the future is theirs."

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, placed emphasis on the purpose of PMA, with a reflection of the past 28 years of the organisation's existence and service to Pacific communities.

"I feel deeply humbled to stand here today, reflecting on 28 years of this association's journey. Our role has always been clear – to lay a foundation that is not only strong but sustainable. We’re not just building for today, we’re building for generations to come, ensuring this work continues to serve our communities long into the future.

"What a privilege it is to serve our communities. Together, we are creating a legacy of service and love that will carry us forward."

The PMA Conference will take place Tuesday 26 November – Wednesday 27 November at the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. You can find the full programme here.

