Organ Donation Recipients Express Gratitude On Thank You Day

This Saturday, 30 November is Thank You Day, an annual day of appreciation dedicated to all those who make organ donation possible.

For recipients whose lives have been transformed through organ donation, it’s a special day to recognise donors and their families, as well as others involved in the organ donation process. This includes clinicians and hospital staff, laboratory technicians and scientists, the coronial service, those involved in the safe transportation of the organs, and many more.

Dr Joanne Ritchie, Clinical Director at ODNZ – the national service responsible for coordinating deceased organ and tissue donations – says, “Thank You Day is a moment to pause and express gratitude, especially to organ donors and their families who, in the midst of immense grief, make the decision to give others the gift of life.

“It's also a chance to remind all New Zealanders how important it is to have a conversation with their loved ones about organ donation, and to make sure their wishes are known.

“One organ and tissue donor has the potential to transform the lives of up to ten others, and sometimes more, so this simple act of communication can have a profound impact.”

Last year, with the support of their whānau, 64 deceased people donated organs following their death, enabling approximately 200 people to receive lifesaving kidney, liver, lung, heart or pancreas transplants. Many more people received tissue transplants including cornea, sclera heart valves and skin.

Jessica’s story

One person who’s had their life transformed by the kindness of strangers is Jessica Van Slooten.

At 22, in the prime of her life, she was diagnosed with a serious lung condition which would require a lung transplant.

Jessica Van Slooten (Photo/Supplied)

"Before my transplant, I was struggling to breathe, and even simple tasks like walking up the stairs were exhausting," she explains.

"The days leading up to my transplant were the toughest of my life, filled with anxiety and uncertainty, but I knew it was my only hope.

"Receiving my new lungs was like being given a second chance at life. I woke up feeling like I could breathe again for the first time in years.”

Since her transplant, Jessica has embraced her newfound health. She returned to work full-time, challenged herself to climb Mount Ruapehu, and took on the management of New Zealand’s team for this year’s Transplant Games in Australia.

Jessica at the Transplant Games (Photo/Supplied)

"I am thankful every single day,” Jessica says. “Thank You Day is particularly special, though.

“It's a chance to stop and really acknowledge donors and their families for this amazing gift. Without them, none of this would be possible."

About Organ Donation New Zealand:

ODNZ provides a 24-hour, 7-days a week, clinical service for deceased organ and tissue donation to health professionals in hospitals throughout New Zealand. ODNZ works with those health professionals to ensure that processes for deceased donation are nationally consistent and meet the highest medical, ethical and legal standards. ODNZ coordinates the process of donation which provides organs and tissues to transplant units and tissue banks in New Zealand. It also provides on-going support for donor families, education and training for healthcare professionals and accurate factual information to the public.

In 2019, ODNZ was integrated into New Zealand Blood Service.

People of all ages, including the elderly, can be considered for organ and tissue donation. It may be possible to donate organs (heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas) and/or body tissues (eye tissue, heart valves and skin).

For more information about becoming a donor, visit https://donor.co.nz/

