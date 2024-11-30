Full Force Of Volunteers Needed To Fight Heart Disease: Become A Big Heart Appeal Street Collector

Big-hearted volunteers will be out in full force in February 2025 as part of the Heart Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Big Heart Appeal.

The Heart Foundation is calling on New Zealanders to gift a couple of hours of their time on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February 2025 by volunteering as a Big Heart Appeal street collector and raising funds for heart research.

“There are a million New Zealanders living with cardiovascular disease*,” says Heart Foundation Medical Director Dr Gerry Devlin. “It’s still the number one killer, in New Zealand and globally.

“Our work has never been more urgent,” Gerry says. “Funds raised help us to make a big difference whether it is supporting research that results in improved treatments and medications or investing in overseas training for our young cardiologists so we can offer world-class care in New Zealand.

“Outcomes for those affected by heart attacks and other heart conditions have greatly improved thanks to Heart Foundation-funded work, but there is still much to be done.”

Gerry says significant gaps remain in research, diagnosis and care of women with heart disease. “It is an area we are investing in, on a national and international scale, and we hope this research will make a major impact on women’s cardiovascular health.”

Annemarie Crampton from Porirua, who lost her father and husband to heart disease, is among the volunteers getting ready to support the Big Heart Appeal street collection and says she does it for the future of her family.

"I do it for my daughters, for my family, and for all the families who have been touched by heart disease. It’s important to keep raising awareness and funds so that we can make a difference.

"Volunteering is really easy—it’s not scary at all,” says Annemarie. “People are kind and supportive, and you meet such nice people in your community.”

Annemarie wants to encourage others to become a volunteer street collector too.

“When you’re collecting, so many people stop to share their stories. They’ve either had heart surgery or have lost someone to heart disease. It’s not just a man’s disease—many women are affected too, and that’s something that really worries me for my daughters.”

Sign up here to get involved with the Big Heart Appeal street collection this February and volunteer on either Friday 21 or Saturday 22 February 2025 or scan the QR code. https://www.heartfoundation.org.nz/street-collection

Heart disease at a glance:

Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than 6,500 New Zealanders every year – that’s one person every 90 minutes.

More than 180,000 New Zealanders are currently living with heart disease.

Since 1968, the Heart Foundation has funded more than $95 million in research and specialist training.

As a charity we rely heavily on the generosity of everyday Kiwis to support our life-saving work.

*Including high blood pressure, around a million New Zealand adults are living with cardiovascular disease.

