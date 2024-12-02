Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Man’s Rights Breached Under The Code For Prescription Error 22HDC00897

Monday, 2 December 2024, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Note: the events outlined in this report took place in 2021-2

A man’s rights under the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) were breached by a supervising pharmacist, according to a report published today by Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James.

The man’s prescription was faxed by his GP to his pharmacist and was printed by the pharmacy as four double sided pages. The final page contained a prescription for Sinemet, a medication for Parkinson’s Disease, which was intended for another patient at the same practice.

The intern pharmacist who processed the prescription noted that Sinemet was new for the man but did not identify that it was not prescribed for him. The supervising pharmacist checked the prescription and also did not identify that the medication was prescribed for another patient.

The man returned for two more repeat prescriptions of the medication over three months until he complained to his GP of dizziness and imbalance and the GP discovered that the Sinemet had been incorrectly dispensed to the man. The GP contacted the pharmacy and an internal investigation confirmed the error.

Ms James found the supervising pharmacist breached the Code for failing to provide services of an appropriate standard | tautikanga. The breach covered several failings.

First, the supervising pharmacist did not verify the patient details on each page of the prescription during the checking process.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Second, the pharmacist did not follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for processing, dispensing and checking prescriptions. These procedures are designed to prevent this kind of error occurring and ensure patient safety.

Finally, there was no documentation of the required counselling conversation with the man about the new medication. Proper documentation is crucial to maintain a record of the care provided.

Ms James made an adverse comment about the intern pharmacist for not verifying patient details under pressure. She also made an adverse comment about the pharmacy for missed opportunities to identify the error and inadequate documentation of patient counselling.

Since these events, the pharmacy has made several changes to prevent future errors, including retraining staff, updating SOPs, and switching to ePrescriptions. In addition to these changes, Ms James made further recommendations, outlined in the report. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 