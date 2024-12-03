University Of Auckland PhD Students Awarded Scholarships Worth Nearly $500K By Neurological Foundation

Dementia and brain cancer research at the University of Auckland has received a significant boost with funding of three doctoral students just announced by the Neurological Foundation.

Each scholarship is worth $166,174. This means a total of nearly $500,000 is being injected into pushing vital research forward. The three recipients are: Mikayla Chetty (Alzheimer’s disease); Jean Yu Lim (dementia); and Benjamin Watkin (glioblastoma)

Mikayla Chetty (Photo/Supplied)

Jean Yu Lim (Photo/Supplied)

Benjamin Watkin (Photo/Supplied)

Dr Amy Smith, who’ll supervise Mikayla and Jean, says, “The Neurological Foundation plays an essential role in advancing New Zealand’s neurological research, thanks to the incredible generosity of its supporters. This funding is vital for training the next generation of scientists and for ensuring that talented researchers remain at the forefront of global neuroscience, addressing the unique needs of our communities.

“As I now embark on establishing my own lab, I reflect on the pivotal early-career funding that set me on my path,” says Amy. “Today, these awards enable me to build a research team and mentor PhD students, accelerating the delivery of our cutting-edge research to New Zealanders affected by neurological disorders. This funding is a significant boost for sustaining our research future and retaining young talent in New Zealand.

The young researchers are driven by a desire to make breakthroughs in finding treatments.

Jean says, “I have family members who passed away from neurological diseases and know the heavy impact a disease can have, not only on the patients themselves but on all of their families and loved ones. I am honoured to be given the opportunity to conduct my own research in a field I am passionate about, with the ultimate goal of improving the treatment of dementia for all New Zealanders.”

Mikayla says, “In a field where so much is yet to be understood, dedicated research time funded by this scholarship allows me to contribute meaningful insights that could potentially translate into future therapies. This funding is invaluable in supporting my long-term goal of becoming a leader in neuroscience research.”

Benjamin says he is driven to pursue research that could make a difference for people facing neurological conditions. “I am deeply motivated by the potential to solve both global and local health challenges, particularly those affecting the people of New Zealand. A PhD will give me the opportunity to further my expertise, engage in advanced research, and support efforts to create new treatments.”

Scholarship details

Mikayla Chetty:

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common neurodegenerative disorder, projected to affect 70,000 New Zealanders by the end of this decade. AD leads to severe cognitive decline and significantly impacts patients' quality of life, as well as that of their families. Inflammation is widespread in AD. Microglia, the brain’s immune cells, play a central role in this inflammation, which can worsen the disease. Also, the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which normally protects the brain, becomes damaged. This research project will uncover how microglia impact the BBB and contribute to AD progression, revealing new mechanisms for future treatments.

Jean Yu Lim:

Dementia is a disease of aging, but we don’t fully understand the difference between normal and diseased aging. Microglia, the brain’s immune cells, become prematurely aged in dementia and accumulate to harm other brain cells. We now need to uncover the mechanisms behind this premature cell aging to safeguard the brain from neurodegeneration. This project will use human brain cells and tissue to understand more about the abnormal aging of microglia in dementia and discover new drug targets, ultimately transforming the treatment of dementia.

Benjamin Watkin:

Glioblastoma, the most aggressive adult brain tumour, is highly invasive and currently incurable. This research aims to explore how glioblastoma invades healthy brain tissue, focusing on the extracellular matrix (ECM) and immune system factors. This study will examine how changes in ECM composition, influenced by stromal cells and immune factors like Osteopontin, drive tumour spread. By analysing tumour tissues and using advanced organoid models, our research seeks to identify mechanisms that promote invasion, potentially leading to new treatments. This work is vital for New Zealand, where glioblastoma is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths, especially among Māori children.

Benjamin volunteers with Manaaki Manawa, an outreach program inspiring Māori and Pasifika youth to pursue careers in STEM, and is a technician in the Hugh Green Biobank for neurosurgery tissue. His PhD is supervised by Professor Michael Dragunow, Dr Justin Rustenhoven, Dr Thomas Park and Dr Jena Macapagal Foliaki, at the University of Auckland’s Centre for Brain Research.

Dr Amy Smith is an Aotearoa Research Fellow in the Department of Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology & Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland. Following her PhD in 2013, she worked with research teams at the University of Oxford, and the UK Dementia Research Institute at Imperial College London.

About the Neurological Foundation:

The Neurological Foundation funds life-changing research through the generous donations of supporters. It also spreads the word about neurological conditions so that Kiwis remain informed and updated through free public events.

Since 1971, research funded by the Foundation has given neurologists a greater understanding of conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, motor neuron disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, migraine, epilepsy, dementia, traumatic brain injury and dozens of other conditions.

The work of many researchers and clinicians funded by the Foundation has led to numerous ground-breaking discoveries. Recent advances have led to successful treatment options for some of these conditions where previously no treatment existed. For example, clot retrieval – a game-changer in stroke treatment – became a reality in New Zealand in 2011 under the guidance of Professor Alan Barber, the Neurological Foundation Chair of Clinical Neurology.

