6% Of Disabled Māori Forced Into Non-Māori Care: Crown’s Bias Exposed At Waitangi Tribunal

Final closing submissions by Lady Tureiti Moxon and Te Kōhao Health, representing whaikaha tangata and whānau Māori presently or temporarily needing home support will be heard by the Waitangi Tribunal in Wellington on Wednesday.

As part of the substantial WAI 2575 Health Services & Outcomes Inquiry, the claim WAI 2910 lodged in 2022 is centred on support within the home for Māori with a permanent or temporary disability, helping with tasks such as bathing, laundry, and cleaning.

The Managing Director of one of Waikato’s largest Whānau Ora partners, PHO and Hauora Māori service provider and employer of 420 staff has offered the Waitangi Tribunal a case study for the whole disability system.

Her submission uncovers in detail the concerted efforts across the Crown to shut Māori Providers out of providing home support to their own people. The procurement system makes it hard for Māori providers to get bigger contracts when they go up against big offshore bids.

“What I truly want is for whaikaha and those within the system to be given a fair go and, most importantly, to be genuinely heard. They must have the opportunity to actively participate in their own health and well-being, rather than having decisions made for them,” Lady Tureiti said.

Te Kōhao Health's submission highlights that while the Crown's evidence emphasises relationship building and engaging with Māori at the level of setting aspirations, whereas in reality, it is mere “propaganda”.

The detailed model presented by Moxon in her evidence showing how the system works pointed to the set-up.

Government officials have had carte blanche to design an overly complex home support system over the years across ACC, MOH, Whaikaka and MSD.

“The Crown has installed non-Māori organisations to gatekeep for it. Together they keep Māori Providers out, keep them small and keep them irrelevant to the Crown.”

The Tribunal was briefed that the current disability system has morphed into multiple levels of non-Māori, for-profit organisations holding dominion over home support services for Māori people.

76% of Māori receive home support from non-Māori, for-profit organisations where they are at risk of discriminatory, substandard, culturally incompetent care. 39% of Māori do not receive any disability support including home support. Only 15% of Māori receive support from a Māori Provider.

This overly complex system keeps Māori Providers at the bottom as frontline workers only. It also makes sure that most Māori people do not even know that Māori Providers exist as an option.

The option to choose where to go and who they would like to deliver their services is of fundamental importance believes Moxon

“It’s important that Māori providers are a part of the suite of services that are offered – they may not necessarily be the ones chosen all the time, however our people should have access to this option.”

“It’s unfortunate that ACC, Whaikaha and the Ministry of Health has undergone so many changes recently, yet true equity in the services provided to Māori remains far from achieved. The persistent impact of systemic racism continues to be a significant barrier for our people.”

The Tribunal has heard that Māori Providers of home support have genuine aroha for those they support and consistently go above and beyond for them, whoever they are. Around half of those Te Kōhao Health supports in the home are non-Maori.

