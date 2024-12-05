Smoke From Fire At Bridge Hill – Public Health Warning

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire located Bridge Hill. Smoke is now drifting towards Castle Hill Village.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly – may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as heart and lung disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise.”

The experience of being exposed to an event like a fire can be distressing and it’s normal to feel anxious in situations like this. If you are feeling anxious or just need someone to talk to, you can call or text 1737 any time and you can speak to (or text) a trained counsellor free of charge. For health advice contact your GP or call Healthline free, anytime 24/7 on 0800 611 116.

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it is safe to do so.

Remember to:

Keep your windows and doors shut.

Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’.

Air out your house when the smoke clears.

Look out for children, older people, and others at risk.

Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

