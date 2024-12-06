Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Newly-funded Drugs Will Save Lives, Particularly Babies

Friday, 6 December 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

New Zealand’s most vulnerable populations have been given a lifeline with funding approved for medicine that can prevent serious illness and save lives.

Pharmac has announced that, from January 1 2025, it will fund palivizumab - a medicine that prevents serious illness from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk babies and young children - as well as a new triple inhaler for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to help them better manage their condition.

In November last year, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ supported calls from paediatricians urging Pharmac to reconsider its decision to stop funding palivizumab - a monoclonal antibody injection - since it was first funded in 2021.

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says it is great to see that decision reversed.

RSV typically occurs in winter and causes respiratory infections in children, mostly those under the age of 6 months. It is particularly severe for infants born prematurely and babies with underlying heart or neurological conditions.

"It is great to see that this treatment is going to be available for some of our most vulnerable young children," Professor Hancox says.

"This will protect them from the potentially devastating effects of winter RSV infections."

The new inhaler for those living with COPD will provide another option for eligible patients to receive all of their regular inhaled medications in one inhaler, he says.

"We know that using these combined inhalers leads to better outcomes.

"We already have one inhaler available, but not all people can use every inhaler and we will now have another option."

COPD affects about 300,000 Kiwis and it is the fourth leading cause of death in New Zealand .

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Asthma and Respiratory Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 