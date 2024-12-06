Cape To Cape Boys Set To Finish In Cape Egmont Tomorrow In Support Of Child Cancer Foundation

Thomas, Will and Olly are nearly finished their ambitious 800km challenge across the width of New Zealand to fundraise for Child Cancer Foundation.

The 17-year-olds set off from the East Cape on the 20th of November and have been travelling by foot, bike and kayak while their Givealittle page racks up critical donations for a cause they hold dear.

They’re on track to finish at Cape Egmont this Saturday.

“We'll hopefully be cycling up to East Egmont before a summit mission the next day. Once out at the western side of the national park, we'll jump back on the bikes and cycle to our end point at Cape Egmont Lighthouse” the boys said on their website.

The trio is passionate to say the least about getting the word out about childhood cancer’s devastation and demands, and the need to raise funds to help ease the burden on the children going through treatment and the families who care for them.

They are currently sitting at $18k in donations, thanks to a generous $3k top-up from Sharp Tudhope Lawyers in Tauranga.

“We are proud to support Olly, Thomas and Will on their incredible journey to raise funds for Child Cancer Foundation. This donation comes from our staff charitable donation account, funded by contributions from our team throughout the year and generously matched by our Partners. We are inspired by their commitment to making a difference for children and families facing cancer, and we hope this helps move them closer to their goal” the team at Sharp Tudhope Lawyers has shared.

Olly’s mum, Lou, recently let the Foundation know how the boys were doing. “They've just completed the Whanganui River leg and had great support with friends during that leg, and the one previous doing the Tongariro Crossing,” she said. “They are in good spirits and buzzed about the amount of continued donations that continue to roll in.”

With some luck, the boys are hoping to inch closer to their $50k goal. You can help them get there at: givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/capetocape

"We are inspired and tremendously grateful to Thomas, Willy and Olly, and all who’ve contributed on their adventure” says Monica Briggs, Child Cancer Foundation CEO. “With no government funding, we need raise $6 million each year to wrap one-to-one practical, financial and emotional support around each Kiwi family facing childhood cancer. It’s the most challenging time in a family's life, and these three brave and adventurous boys are going above and beyond to make a life-changing difference for them.”

