Kiwi Makes List Of Top 36 Global CEOs To Watch In 2025

12 December 2024 – CEO of Kiwi company Calocurb, Sarah Kennedy, has been recognised amongst leaders across the globe as one of the “the brightest stars in healthcare” in a list of the top 36 healthcare leaders to follow in 2025. The list, produced by Onyx, has just been published in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Fortune magazine.

The list is published ahead of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare week which, Onyx reports: “is regarded by many as a State of the Union for healthcare – and the time to make big bets on winners and losers for the year ahead.”

Kennedy says she is honoured to be included amongst such remarkable people who are all doing their part to solve the world’s biggest health challenges.

“While it was a surprise to be included, Calocurb is at a huge flection point where we have been seeing 400% to 600% growth per quarter. It’s exciting and while it hasn’t been easy we’re now seeing more and more people tuning into the value of what we offer,” says Kennedy.

Calocurb is the brand name for active ingredient Amarasate, a natural GLP-1 activator discovered and developed by scientists from New Zealand Crown research institute Plant & Food Research.

“A big part of Calocurb’s appeal is that, unlike synthetic GLP-1 products, it doesn’t require a medical prescription and is taken orally via a capsule rather than injected. It is also a safer and more affordable option, giving it broad appeal as a solution.”

The natural bitter hops extract ingredient, grown only in New Zealand, is supported by an increasing body of clinical trials proving its efficacy as a long-term weight management option, including those transitioning off synthetic medications like Ozempic.

The interest in Calocurb has been particularly strong from medical professionals dealing with unprecedented demand for GLP-1 injectables like Ozempic (approximately 12% of the US public have taken a GLP-1 drug*), who are also grappling with the shortages, cost and side-effects that come with them.

In the booming GLP-1 industry, picked by JP Morgan to be worth more than US $100 billion in 2030, Kennedy highlights that Calocurb is the only natural activator on the market, holding patents in the U.S., New Zealand, Australia and Europe.

“2025 is set to be Calocurb’s biggest year, which will no doubt be marked by more change and evolution in the industry. We’ll be publishing the results of our fourth, and largest, clinical trial next year and I’m looking forward to seeing the response,” says Kennedy.

About Calocurb

Calocurb is a New Zealand business supplying Amarasate™ internationally to health professionals and direct to consumers. Amarasate™ is a natural extract unique to New Zealand, discovered and developed by scientists from Crown research institute Plant & Food Research. It has been clinically demonstrated to regulate eating behaviour by stimulating the release of GLP-1 naturally.

Sarah Kennedy, Calocurb CEO

Sarah Kennedy. Photo/Supplied.

Sarah Kennedy is the founder and CEO of Calocurb Ltd, a direct to consumer e-commerce company. Calocurb a revolutionary weight management product, commercialised after 14 years of Government backed science with Plant and Food Research. The company currently sells in five international markets and continues to grow rapidly through channels and geographies.

Sarah was formerly with Fonterra and held roles as Vice President International Farming based in China, Managing Director of Dairy Nutrition, and Managing Director of RD1- Fonterra’s chain of rural retail stores.

Prior to joining Fonterra in 2011 she had more than 20 years’ experience in dietary and animal nutrition, including ten years as Managing Director of Healtheries/Vitaco NZ Ltd. During her time at Healtheries, she trebled the company sales and then oversaw the merger of Healtheries and Nutralife to form Vitaco the third largest Health and Wellbeing company in the Australasian market.

She is originally a veterinarian by training and has held a number of other senior executive positions in agribusiness and food industries.

In 2009/2010 Sarah completed a Sloan Fellowship Program in Global Leadership and Innovation at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has held a number of board positions with Government, private, philanthropic and listed NZ companies.

* KFF Health Tracking Poll May 2024: The Public’s Use and Views of GLP-1 Drugs

