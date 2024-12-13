The Village NZ Steps Up To Provide Free Antenatal Classes Nationwide

The Village NZ is proud to carry forward Chloe Wright's vision of supporting families during the critical first 1,000 days of parenthood.

Following the announcement of the winding down of Parents Centre Aotearoa Trust, The Village NZ, fully funded by the Wright Family Foundation, is addressing the urgent need for accessible antenatal education. From now until June 2025, we will provide fully funded antenatal classes nationwide, utilising the expertise of the current Parents Centre educators. This temporary initiative ensures parents and caregivers receive the support they need until a more long-term, sustainable solution is hopefully developed by the community.

Bridging the Gap in Antenatal Education

Each year, Parents Centre Aotearoa Trust has offered around 500 antenatal classes across New Zealand. However, with approximately 56,000 births annually, there’s an urgent need for more accessible education and support for expectant parents. The Village NZ’s initiative will ensure no whānau misses out during this transitional time.

A Free Resource for Every Family

The Village NZ is more than an antenatal education provider—it’s a free, community-focused resource for anyone involved in raising the next generation. We invite individuals and organisations across Aotearoa to partner with us, share their expertise, and join us in strengthening families and communities.

Gratitude and Acknowledgment

We acknowledge the uncertainty this change brings and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Parents Centre Aotearoa whānau for their tireless dedication to supporting New Zealand families. Their contribution has laid the foundation for generations of empowered parents.

Join the Village

Let’s work together to build a brighter future for all our tamariki—because it truly takes a Village to raise a child.

