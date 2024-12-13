Skin Cream To Treat Infections Becomes Fully Funded

Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga has decided to fully fund a medicine people use to treat fungal skin infections.

Econazole nitrate 1% cream (branded as Pevaryl) treats fungal skin infections affecting small areas of the body, such as toes. The cream is rubbed on the skin to kill the fungi causing the infection.

“Our role is to help people access the medicines they need to improve their health outcomes” says Logan Heyes, Pharmac’s Senior Therapeutic Group Manager/Team Lead.

“We expect about 780 people to benefit from it being fully funded in the first year. This is a small step to help people treat and heal from their skin infections so they can continue with their daily lives.”

Previously there has been a part charge on the medicine when people picked it up from pharmacies, but Pharmac is fully funding the medicine from 1 January 2025.

Heyes says, “Removing part-charges on medicines make it easier for people to access treatment. We are always looking at ways to improve access to the medicines that we fund.”

The Government provided additional funding to Pharmac in June 2024 to fund new medicines and to widen access to medicines that are already funded. The funding boost covers medicines for both cancer and non-cancer health conditions.

