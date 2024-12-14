Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa: A New Name, Same Compassionate Misson

Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa has announced a rebrand that reflects its continued commitment to the well-being of New Zealanders in hospitals nationwide. Formerly known as the Interchurch Council for Hospital Chaplaincy (ICHC), the organisation’s new name embraces Aotearoa’s diverse identity while reaffirming its mission to provide compassionate support to patients, whānau, and hospital staff.

“As Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa, we remain committed to our mission of providing comfort and support to people in hospitals across the country,” says Barry Fisk, CEO. “This rebrand isn’t a change in what we do, but a celebration of our roots in Aotearoa and a recommitment to serving people of all faiths and backgrounds, during life’s most vulnerable moments.”

The new name’s Māori translation, Amokapua Hohipera Aotearoa, carries deep symbolic meaning. Amo refers to the supporting posts of a wharenui (meeting house) that stand on either side of its entrance, their outstretched arms symbolising strength, welcome, and support. Kapua conveys a sense of embracing and encompassing, together representing a chaplain as one who stands with open arms, ready to support all who seek comfort, care, and spiritual guidance.

The wharenui holds further significance for the organisation, which aligns its work with Te Whare Tapa Whā, the holistic health model developed by Tā Mason Durie. This model uses the wharenui to represent the four dimensions of health: taha wairua (spiritual health), taha whānau (family health), taha hinengaro (mental health), and taha tinana (physical health).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Just as a wharenui stands strong on four sides, balanced well-being depends on these dimensions working together,” explains CEO Barry Fisk. “When spiritual care is overlooked, it can leave a gap in holistic health. That’s where Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa steps in – providing the vital spiritual support that completes the picture of care.”

Every day, chaplains support patients, whānau, and hospital staff with a listening ear, compassionate presence, and inclusive care, regardless of faith or background. “The life of a hospital chaplain is incredibly varied,” says Regional Manager and Lead Chaplain Rev Jeannine Epplett, who helped lead the rebranding effort. “Every day looks different. We may be comforting a grieving whānau, supporting a patient facing a life-altering diagnosis, or helping staff cope with the pressures of their work environment.”

With over 90 chaplains working in 36 hospitals across New Zealand, Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa continues its essential role of providing spiritual care that complements medical treatment, enhances well-being, and strengthens the resilience of patients, whānau, and healthcare staff.

For more information about Hospital Chaplaincy Aotearoa’s rebranding see the new website: www.hospitalchaplaincy.org.nz

© Scoop Media

