Gen Z Embrace The Holiday Season With A Focus On Drinking Alcohol In Moderation

A study from Mintel in the UK[i] on Gen Z drinking habits revealed that a significant number are opting for a more balanced approach, focussing on drinking in moderation.

As part of Mintel’s lifestyle research of Gen Z, 36% young adults aged 18-25 socialise by going to bars and pubs with friends. Going to restaurants is a popular choice, while online gaming, visiting cafes and going to the cinema have gained popularity.

“The study revealed that Gen Zers who are called ‘the sober curious generation’[ii], are drinking less alcohol than previous generations. We are seeing similar trends in New Zealand”, said NZABC Executive Director Virginia Nicholls.

A third of young people in the UK study aged 18-24 do not drink alcohol at all, and those who do tend to drink primarily as a treat, or to mark a special occasion. There is a growing preference for low and no alcohol alternatives.

A survey in the UK by KAM Insights[iii] found that 78% of Gen Z combine alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks on nights out called ‘zebra striping’ compared with two-thirds of adults.

“Across the NZ adult population we are also continuing to see the rise of low and no alcohol drinks. Independent consumer research[iv] found that 55% of respondents said they drank low-alcohol beverages in the past year (up from 40% in 2020). The most common reasons are because they were driving, tracking their beverage consumption, for health and wellbeing reasons and for a lower calorie drink”, said Virginia.

The recent release of the annual NZ Health survey[v] provides information on New Zealander’s health and wellbeing shows that 83.4% of NZ adults (more than four out of five of us) are drinking beer, wine and spirits responsibly. This is an increase of 4.7 percentage points over the past four years (78.7% 2019/20).

Hazardous drinking[vi] or harmful alcohol consumption among adults over the past four years has declined to 16.6% (21.3% 2019/20).

The largest decrease in hazardous drinking over the past five years was among young New Zealanders’ 18-24 years – a decline of 13.2 percentage points from 35.8% to 22.6%.

Some practical tips to promote responsible drinking over the festive season:

Consider no or low wine, beer or spirits.

If you choose to drink pace yourself and alternate between no and low alcohol drinks

Count the number of standard drinks you are having

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Have a meal or snack if your drinking

Make sure your friends and family get home safely

The Health NZ guidelines for low risk drinking are two standard drinks a day for women, and three standard drinks a day for men, with at least two alcohol-free days each week.

Anyone with questions about their drinking, please speak to their healthcare professional.

