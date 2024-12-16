Gen Z Embrace The Holiday Season With A Focus On Drinking Alcohol In Moderation
A study from Mintel in the UK[i] on Gen Z drinking habits revealed that a significant number are opting for a more balanced approach, focussing on drinking in moderation.
As part of Mintel’s lifestyle research of Gen Z, 36% young adults aged 18-25 socialise by going to bars and pubs with friends. Going to restaurants is a popular choice, while online gaming, visiting cafes and going to the cinema have gained popularity.
“The study revealed that Gen Zers who are called ‘the sober curious generation’[ii], are drinking less alcohol than previous generations. We are seeing similar trends in New Zealand”, said NZABC Executive Director Virginia Nicholls.
A third of young people in the UK study aged 18-24 do not drink alcohol at all, and those who do tend to drink primarily as a treat, or to mark a special occasion. There is a growing preference for low and no alcohol alternatives.
A survey in the UK by KAM Insights[iii] found that 78% of Gen Z combine alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks on nights out called ‘zebra striping’ compared with two-thirds of adults.
“Across the NZ adult population we are also continuing to see the rise of low and no alcohol drinks. Independent consumer research[iv] found that 55% of respondents said they drank low-alcohol beverages in the past year (up from 40% in 2020). The most common reasons are because they were driving, tracking their beverage consumption, for health and wellbeing reasons and for a lower calorie drink”, said Virginia.
The recent release of the annual NZ Health survey[v] provides information on New Zealander’s health and wellbeing shows that 83.4% of NZ adults (more than four out of five of us) are drinking beer, wine and spirits responsibly. This is an increase of 4.7 percentage points over the past four years (78.7% 2019/20).
Hazardous drinking[vi] or harmful alcohol consumption among adults over the past four years has declined to 16.6% (21.3% 2019/20).
The largest decrease in hazardous drinking over the past five years was among young New Zealanders’ 18-24 years – a decline of 13.2 percentage points from 35.8% to 22.6%.
Some practical tips to promote responsible drinking over the festive season:
- Consider no or low wine, beer or spirits.
- If you choose to drink pace yourself and alternate between no and low alcohol drinks
- Count the number of standard drinks you are having
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
- Have a meal or snack if your drinking
- Make sure your friends and family get home safely
The Health NZ guidelines for low risk drinking are two standard drinks a day for women, and three standard drinks a day for men, with at least two alcohol-free days each week.
Anyone with questions about their drinking, please speak to their healthcare professional.
