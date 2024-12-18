Pharmac Is Exploring Options For Alternative Brands Of Oestradiol Patches

Pharmac is working to make sure people who use other brands of oestradiol patches will continue to have their needs met beyond December 2025.

Pharmac’s Director of Equity and Engagement, Dr Nicola Ngawati says Pharmac is in discussions with suppliers, including the supplier of the Estradot brand, as well as consumer groups who represent users of the patches, about potential next steps.

“We’ll be seeking feedback about access to alternative brands through a public consultation before making any decisions. The consultation will be provided to key stakeholders and interested groups, including the organisers of a recent petition, as well as being published on our website,” says Ngawati.

Pharmac will provide a further update on this work in late January 2025.

“The various brands of patches that people are currently using, including Estradot, will continue to be available as we work through this process,” says Ngawati.

Following the decision announced in November to fund the Mylan brand of patch, Pharmac has received significant feedback about the importance of having multiple brands of oestradiol patches available.

“We understood the primary issue was around the lack of supply of oestradiol patches,” says Ngawati.

“However, the recent feedback has highlighted it’s not only about supply - it’s also about personal choice. We acknowledge that our consultation process could have been more robust and are committed to improving this.”

Pharmac has also proactively released information about the tender decision to change the funded brand of oestradiol patches to provide transparency about its decision-making to date. This includes the annual tender documents as well as information provided to the Associate Minister of Health.

