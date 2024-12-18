Large Numbers Of RSE Workers Get Immunised To Protect Pacific Island Nations

RSE Event / Supplied

More than 1000 seasonal workers in Hawke’s Bay have been immunised against measles, to protect themselves and their families back in the Pacific Islands.

Since August, five immunisation outreach clinics have been held in Te Matau ā Māui for Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme workers who have recently arrived in New Zealand from the Pacific to support the horticultural sector.

Over the last six months,1205 RSE workers from Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu have been immunised with the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine in the Hawke’s Bay alone.

“It’s incredibly important that we not only protect these workers and their families back home from another potential measles outbreak but also prevent an outbreak here in New Zealand too,” says Project lead, Pacific Health Central Regional Director, Sipaia Kupa.

“Measles is one of the most dangerous and contagious diseases. If you and your whānau aren’t immunised or aren’t sure, now is the time to check. This is the only way to stop you getting measles.”

The risk of a measles outbreak in New Zealand is currently considered high, due to low immunisation rates nationally and internationally.

In Samoa, the 2019 measles outbreak infected over three percent of the population resulting in 5700 cases and 83 deaths, most of whom were babies and children.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Director of Pacific Public Health, Api Poutasi says this initiative is a great example of collaboration between teams from Health NZ, the horticulture and viticulture industries, government agencies, and Pacific non-government organisations such as Taeaomanino Trust.

“Vaccination is the best protection against measles. This initiative is part of our broader efforts to protect populations that are at-risk of contracting measles, this includes groups like RSE workers but also our tamariki/children.”

The immunisation team was made up of health practitioners from Hawke’s Bay Public Health, Hawke’s Bay Pacific Hospital Specialist Service team and the Pacific Regional Community Hub (PaRCH).

Similar clinics have been run in Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Nelson, and Northland as part of this National Public Health Service (NPHS) led, and Pacific Health managed initiative.

Further MMR vaccination clinics for RSE workers are planned in Cromwell on 14 December, while Nelson-Tasman, Marlborough and Bay of Plenty are currently planning for RSE worker arrivals early in 2025. To date, around 2400 RSE workers have been vaccinated as part of this initiative which ends in April 2025.

The MMR vaccine is free in New Zealand for anyone 18 years or under, and for people over 18 who are eligible for free healthcare. You can get the vaccine from your usual healthcare, Hauora Māori or Pacific health provider – and it’s never too late to be vaccinated. For the very best protection, two doses are recommended.

People can also book a vaccine through their GP health professional or pharmacy. Bookings can also be made online at bookmyvaccine.health.nz or by calling freephone 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday).

© Scoop Media

