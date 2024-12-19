Guild Membership Now Includes Access To CPD Training

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is pleased to announce that Guild membership now includes complimentary membership of the Australasian College of Pharmacy (the College).

All pharmacists with an ownership interest in a Guild member pharmacy will receive complimentary access to the College. This will allow members to meet their CPD requirements, expand their scope of practice and upskill to provide additional services.

“We are delighted to offer this incredible benefit to our members, giving them access to hundreds of CPD activities covering clinical, business and leadership topics. This makes their Guild membership even more indispensable,” says Guild President, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf.

The College is a leading education and training provider for community pharmacy in Australia. Their priority is to support the community pharmacy sector by providing access to up-to-date and valuable education and training.

We can offer members complimentary access to the College thanks to our relationship with the Pharmacy Guild of Australia (PGA), a partnership we recently formalised, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Guilds signed in October 2024.

As part of the MoU we have agreed to work together and share information on advocacy efforts and government relations, funding proposals, pharmacy regulation, scope of practice initiatives, quality use of medicines, clinical governance, and health service delivery programmes.

We will also share documents, including policy documents and position statements, and work together to share and develop relevant member offerings and partnership opportunities.

“We have enjoyed a close working relationship with the PGA for many years, and formalising this with an MoU was a natural next step. Both Guild’s share a common interest and commitment to community pharmacy in our respective countries,” says Ms Naidoo-Rauf.

“We recognise that our combined capabilities will better enable us to develop and offer solutions to members, patients, governments and other stakeholders.

“Prior to the MoU being signed, members saw us begin working more closely with PGA, with the launch of Australasian Pharmacy in May 2024, a joint bi-monthly publication focused on providing business and clinical content for community pharmacy owners in both countries.

“We look forward to delivering further opportunities for community pharmacy thanks to our relationship with PGA and hope members enjoy the additional benefits they are already receiving,” says Ms Naidoo-Rauf.

