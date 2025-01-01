Vaping Starter Kit Plan Lacks Detail, May Cause Wider Health Issues

The Government’s plan to use vaping starter kits to help adults quit smoking is irresponsible and fails to consider future health complications.

That is the message from the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ following the announcement that stop-smoking services around the country can start supplying vaping starter kits from next week.

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says she has deep concerns about this plan given that vapes are not an approved product for smoking cessation.

"We are concerned that the government is proceeding with this plan without fully understanding the long-term consequences.

"We support efforts to help smokers quit, but not by providing them with another product that can also be harmful."

The lack of consultation with health experts and the lack of detail is concerning, Ms Harding says.

"It leaves many questions unanswered -why was there no meaningful consultation with independent health experts, other stakeholders and the wider community?"

It was important there is ongoing support for smokers-turned-vapers to quit vaping, but there was no indication that would be offered, she says.

"What is the exit strategy? How will the government ensure that those who successfully quit smoking using vapes are not left trapped in a new addiction to nicotine?

"There needs to be a clear pathway for people to move away from nicotine altogether, and we see no evidence of that in the current proposal."

The Smokefree 2025 plan aimed at reducing smoking rates should focus on evidence-based methods that help people quit nicotine entirely, she says.

"We urge the government to rethink its approach.

"This cannot simply be about shifting smokers from one form of nicotine to another."

