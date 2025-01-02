Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Selwyn River/Waikirikiri At Glentunnel And At Whitecliffs

Thursday, 2 January 2025, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Health New Zealand

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from Selwyn River/Waikirikiri at Glentunnel and at Whitecliffs.

Dr Claire Salter, Public Health Specialist for the National Public Health Service, says rainfall in the area in the last few days has most likely caused the high levels of faecal bacteria.

“A number of other popular swimming sites in Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall. People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.”

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or Salmonella infection,” Dr Claire Salter says.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

