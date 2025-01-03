Healthcare Workers And Community Gather For Silent Vigil In Solidarity With Kamal Adwan Hospital

Date: Friday, 3 January 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Auckland Hospital, along Park Road, Grafton

Auckland healthcare workers, along with members of the local community, will gather for a silent vigil in solidarity with the victims of the recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

On December 27th, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) carried out another devastating assault on a hospital, Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, bombing and burning the facility, before forcibly evacuating patients, healthcare workers, and families seeking refuge. Among those abducted during the attack were 240 individuals, including the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussan Abu Safiya. Dr. Abu Safiya’s unwavering commitment to his community has drawn international attention to the critical role healthcare professionals play during times of war and the profound humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

The attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital is being denounced as a war crime under international law, with global calls for accountability and justice.

Dr. Abdallah Gouda, a Palestinian orthopaedic surgeon whose family was displaced to Gaza City’s Rafah camp in 1948, will also be present at the vigil. Dr. Gouda, who immigrated to Aotearoa with his family in 2011, will stand in solidarity with healthcare workers and the Palestinian people, as well as to raise awareness about the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

This peaceful vigil aims to honor the victims of the Kamal Adwan Hospital attack, demand the safe return of the director of Kamal Adwan Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and to stand with all healthcare professionals working under the most dire and dangerous conditions.

