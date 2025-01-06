Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Has Lifted Its Health Warning In Roto Kohatu Reserve At Lake Rua

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Roto Kohatu Reserve at Lake Rua are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 26 December 2024 has been removed with the water in Roto Kohatu Reserve at Lake Rua suitable for recreational use.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says “this is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Roto Kohatu Reserve at Lake Rua who would have been avoiding the water following the recent high levels of contamination.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporidiosis, campylobacter and salmonella”, Dr Brunton says.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

