Health Warning Lifted At Pines Beach

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at Pines Beach are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 19 December 2024 has been removed with the water at Pines Beach now suitable for recreational use.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users at Pines Beach who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination. They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A, Giardia, Cryptosporosis, Campylobacter and Salmonella”, Dr Brunton says.

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/mahingakaifaq.pdf

