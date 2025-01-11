Health Warning Lifted At Waimakariri River Between Highway Bridges

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Waimakariri River Between Highway Bridges are now below guideline values and suitable for recreational use. The health warning issued on December 28, 2024 for Waimakariri River between Highway Bridges has been removed.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says it’s great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Waimakariri River Between Highway Bridges who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination recently. “They can now get back in the water without the increased risk of illness.” Dr Brunton says.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

