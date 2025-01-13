Health Warning Lifted At Kahutara River Upstream Of SH1

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Kahutara River upstream of SH1 are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 30th December 2024 has been removed with the water Kahutara River upstream of SH1 suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Kahutara River upstream of SH1 who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination after recent rainfall,” Dr Cheryl Brunton says “They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777: https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai: https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

