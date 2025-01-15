Health Warning Lifted At Duvauchelle Bay

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Duvauchelle Bay are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 10th January 2025 has been removed with the water at Duvauchelle Bay now suitable for recreational use.

Dr Ramon Pink, Medical Officer of Health for the National Public Health Service, says “This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Whakaroa-Akaroa harbour at Duvauchelle Bay who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

