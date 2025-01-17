Health Warning Lifted For The Selwyn/Waikirikiri River At Whitecliffs

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in the Selwyn/Waikirikiri River at Whitecliffs are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 02 January 2025 has been removed with water in the Selwyn/Waikirikiri River at Whitecliffs suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in the Selwyn/Waikirikiri River at Whitecliffs who would have been avoiding the water following the recent high levels of contamination”, says Dr Ramon Pink, Medical Officer of Health.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

