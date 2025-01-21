College Of GPs Says Investment In Primary Care Must Be A Top Priority For New Health Minister

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (the College) welcomes Hon Simeon Brown to the role of Minister of Health and looks forward to progressing changes to improve workforce challenges and health outcomes for New Zealanders.

College Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole says, "As the organisation responsible for training future generations of specialist GPs and rural hospital doctors, hearing the Minister’s commitment to increase access to general practice and primary care for New Zealanders is welcomed.

"How we can increase the numbers of medical graduates coming into our training programmes to become highly skilled specialists, and the funding around those programmes, will be at the top of our agenda to discuss with the Minister."

College President Dr Samantha Murton says, "Healthcare starts in the community, not in the hospitals. In general practice we have 23 million patient contacts each year, no other medical specialty comes close to that, and we need to be recognised for the vital role we play in improving health outcomes.

"Investing in primary care is the most cost-effective way to address the challenges that the sector is facing. Proper investment would mean preventing further increases in non-urgent hospitalisations and Emergency Department visits. Proper investment also means having health services in the areas where they are needed with the appropriate health care professionals who are supported to deliver complex, comprehensive, timely and equitable care.

"I’d like to acknowledge Hon Dr Shane Reti for his dedication to the role of Health Minister. Over his tenure, the College has had many robust and productive discussions with Dr Reti on how to address the challenges being faced in primary care, and across the entire health sector, and we were able to celebrate some successes."

The College welcomes the opportunity to work with Minister Brown on lasting solutions that will get New Zealanders swifter access to GPs as well as progressing advocacy on behalf of our 6,200 members to create well-resourced, sustainable and gold standard primary health workforce.

