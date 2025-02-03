Groundbreaking Study Highlights Mental Health Benefits Of Chiropractic Care

The New Zealand Chiropractors' Association (NZCA) says that a groundbreaking clinical trial demonstrates the significant benefits of chiropractic care on mental health and overall quality of life. This study, published in Brain Sciences, explores the profound neurophysiological changes that occur following chiropractic care and underscores its potential to improve mental well-being.

Dr. Jenna Duehr, chiropractor, spokesperson for the NZCA, emphasises the importance of the findings: ‘This is an important clinical trial looking at numerous outcomes following four weeks of chiropractic care. It particularly highlights the potential benefits to mental health, which is the first study to demonstrate these improvements following chiropractic care in a clinical trial.’

The study, titled Neuroplastic Responses to Chiropractic Care: Broad Impacts on Pain, Mood, Sleep, and Quality of Life, involved 76 participants with chronic low back pain. The trial was carried out under the auspices of King’s College London and the New Zealand College Chiropractic Research Committee and compared chiropractic care to usual care and measured outcomes across various parameters, including brain activity, sleep quality, pain levels, and patient-reported mental health outcomes.

Key Findings of the Study

Enhanced Mental Health Participants receiving chiropractic care experienced significant improvements in anxiety, depression, and fatigue. These benefits were not only statistically significant but also clinically meaningful, enhancing their overall quality of life. Improved Sleep and Reduced Pain The chiropractic group reported better sleep quality, particularly in the light sleep stage, which is essential for physical and mental recovery. Additionally, participants experienced reduced pain intensity and interference, further supporting their mental health and well-being. Neuroplastic Changes in the Brain Advanced neurophysiological assessments, including EEG (electroencephalogram), revealed notable changes in brain activity. Specifically, chiropractic care altered activity in the brain’s Default Mode Network (DMN), a key region associated with emotional regulation, self-perception, and chronic pain. Holistic Improvements in Quality of Life Using the PROMIS-29 health assessment tool, researchers found that participants receiving chiropractic care reported better mood, less fatigue, and improved mobility. These enhancements contributed to a more positive sense of self and an improved ability to manage daily challenges.

Chiropractic Care: A Natural Solution for Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The results of this study resonate strongly in today’s world, where mental health challenges are becoming increasingly prevalent. The NZCA highlights the unique ability of chiropractic care to alter brain function and help patients feel better emotionally and physically without reliance on medications or invasive procedures.

‘This study reinforces what many chiropractors have observed in practice,’ Dr. Duehr says. ‘Chiropractic care is not just about addressing pain or improving mobility; it has far-reaching impacts on brain function and overall well-being.’

Bridging the Gap Between Chronic Pain and Mental Health

The research also sheds light on the interconnectedness of chronic pain and mental health issues. With millions of people worldwide suffering from chronic pain, the study highlights how chiropractic care can break the cycle of pain, anxiety, and depression by improving the way the brain processes sensory information.

Encouraging Kiwis to Prioritise Their Health

The NZCA encourages New Zealanders to consider chiropractic care as part of a holistic approach to improving their health and well-being. Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain, mental health concerns, or simply want to improve your quality of life, chiropractic care could offer a natural and effective solution.

For more information about chiropractic care and to find a chiropractor near you, visit the New Zealand Chiropractors' Association website at www.chiropractic.org.nz.

Finding a Registered Chiropractor

The NZCA advises Kiwis to ensure they consult only registered and accredited chiropractors who are members of the NZCA. This guarantees high-quality care from professionals who meet rigorous standards of practice.

To find a certified chiropractor in your area, visit the NZCA website at https://nzchiropractors.org/find/

About the New Zealand Chiropractors Association

The New Zealand Chiropractors Association (NZCA) is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of chiropractic care throughout the country. With a focus on holistic, patient-centred care, the NZCA aims to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic treatment and support the health and wellness of all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

