Impact Of Industrial Action To Be Widespread

Healthcare services across many parts of New Zealand are likely to be significantly impacted for the next few days due to industrial action by APEX union pathology workers says NZ Pathology.

Union members will be on strike on 5 and 7 February, which given the public holiday and weekend will mean extended disruption to a range of pathology services.

“Awanui, Medlab and Pathlab are working to minimise the impact of this industrial action on patients in impacted areas, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," says NZ Pathology Chair Dr Peter Gootjes.

“Our laboratories play an essential role in the provision of healthcare services, and we are working closely with the union, hospitals, and health professionals to ensure essential life-preserving services remain available and ongoing disruption to the community can be minimised.”

During the strike, community sample collection will be unavailable across all of the South Island, Gisborne and Whanganui, and will be significantly impacted across Taranaki, Hutt Valley, Wellington, Rotorua, Waikato, Taupo and Whakatāne.

Some pathology services may remain available, however there will likely be delays and patients should expect longer wait times. It is recommended people defer non-urgent testing until the following week or contact their GP if they have concerns.

While all hospitals will remain open, there will be disruption across South Island, Wellington, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Gisborne, Rotorua, Taupo and Whakatāne hospitals. However, unless patients have been contacted directly they should attend any outpatient appointment or surgery as planned.

“Pathology sits at the heart of modern healthcare. Ensuring New Zealanders have access to quality, reliable, efficient and trusted pathology services is vital to patient care and public health. These services are a fundamental, yet often unseen, component of the clinical pathway for patients.

"We understand the concerns raised by APEX members and recognise the challenges posed by pay discrepancies following the previous government’s pay equity settlements for public sector employees. We are committed to working constructively with government and officials on this matter," says Dr Gootjes.

About NZ Pathology

NZ Pathology is the collective voice of New Zealand’s private sector laboratory providers, representing the views and aspirations of the funded pathology sector. It was established in 1991 and is committed to fostering the highest standards of pathology practice in laboratories across New Zealand.

The funded pathology sector provides vital hospital and community services to New Zealand’s public health system. It consists of three private providers: Awanui Group, Pathlab (Pathology Associates) and Medlab Central.

Community pathology (i.e. pathology services delivered outside of a hospital setting, focusing on providing access to collection services, diagnostic testing and disease analysis directly to patients within their communities) has almost exclusively been provided by private healthcare providers in New Zealand with more than 95 percent of the community service provided by the funded sector.

The funded sector also provides approximately one third of hospital pathology services, including for major hospitals such as Welington Regional Hospital. Palmerston North Regional Hospital, Tauranga Hospital and Dunedin Hospital.

