Walk To Defeat MND: Taking Steps For Research, Care, And Support

On Saturday, 22 February 2025, New Zealanders will walk to fight back against motor neurone disease (MND)—a cruel and incurable condition that robs people of their ability to move, speak, and eventually breathe.

The Walk to Defeat MND is more than a fundraiser—it’s a powerful movement of community, solidarity, and determination. Across four locations, families, friends, and supporters will come together to raise vital funds for care, support, and research— improving quality of life today and driving progress toward better treatments and, one day, a cure.

This year, MND NZ is committing the first $100,000 raised to research, ensuring that every step taken contributes to greater understanding and better outcomes for people living with MND.

For Dr Natalie Gauld, Research Advisor at MND NZ, the cause is deeply personal. Living with MND since being diagnosed in 2022, she knows firsthand the urgency of action.

“MND is tough, with constant change and loss – loss of things you can do, of dreams for your future, of independence and of money. We need research that helps find a cure or better treatment, research to provide evidence for advocacy, and research that improves day-to-day management of MND,” says Dr Gauld.

“I’m so pleased MND NZ will ensure the first $100,000 of funding will go to research. This will help us encourage more research in Aotearoa New Zealand for the benefit of patients now and in the future.”

Since her diagnosis, Dr Gauld has been keen to see further advances in research and improving care for others with MND. A respected researcher and advocate, she now works to highlight the challenges faced by people living with MND and their families, pushing for better support services, improved access to equipment, and greater investment in research. Despite the personal toll of the disease, she continues to contribute to the MND community, determined to use her voice to drive change.

Organised by Motor Neurone Disease NZ (MND NZ), the walk raises critical funds to:

• Provide specialised support services for people with MND and their families • Fund research to improve care and work towards future treatments

• Advocate for better access to services, equipment, and funding

MND NZ CE Mark Leggett says the funds will have a direct and immediate impact.

“The Walk to Defeat MND is about action—coming together to make a real impact. This year, we’re directing the first $100,000 raised straight into research because progress matters—progress in care, treatment, and understanding MND. At the same time, these funds ensure people with MND and their whānau get the support they need. The more we raise, the more we can do—so get involved and walk with us.”

Walk to Defeat MND – Event Details

Date: Saturday, 22 February 2025

Locations:

• Auckland – Silo Park

• Wellington – Frank Kitts Park

• Christchurch – South Hagley Park

• Rakaia – Old Rugby Clubrooms

For those unable to attend in person, a Virtual Walk option is available throughout February 2025—walk anywhere, anytime, and be part of the movement.

Why Walk?

Raise Awareness – MND is a terminal disease with no cure. More than 400 New Zealanders are living with it today, and many more are diagnosed each year.

Support Kiwis with MND – Every dollar raised helps provide essential care and services to people with MND and their families.

Drive Research & Advocacy – Funding fuels research into better treatments and strengthens advocacy for improved support.

Honour & Remember – Walk in support of those living with MND and in memory of loved ones lost.

Join the movement—sign up, donate, or learn more at www.mndwalk.org.nz.

MND Takes Lives. This Walk Gives Hope.

