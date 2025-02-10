Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Walk To Defeat MND: Taking Steps For Research, Care, And Support

Monday, 10 February 2025, 6:46 pm
Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ

On Saturday, 22 February 2025, New Zealanders will walk to fight back against motor  neurone disease (MND)—a cruel and incurable condition that robs people of their ability to  move, speak, and eventually breathe. 

The Walk to Defeat MND is more than a fundraiser—it’s a powerful movement of community, solidarity, and determination. Across four locations, families, friends, and  supporters will come together to raise vital funds for care, support, and research— improving quality of life today and driving progress toward better treatments and, one day,  a cure. 

This year, MND NZ is committing the first $100,000 raised to research, ensuring that every  step taken contributes to greater understanding and better outcomes for people living with  MND. 

For Dr Natalie Gauld, Research Advisor at MND NZ, the cause is deeply personal. Living  with MND since being diagnosed in 2022, she knows firsthand the urgency of action. 

“MND is tough, with constant change and loss – loss of things you can do, of dreams for  your future, of independence and of money. We need research that helps find a cure or  better treatment, research to provide evidence for advocacy, and research that improves  day-to-day management of MND,” says Dr Gauld. 

“I’m so pleased MND NZ will ensure the first $100,000 of funding will go to research. This  will help us encourage more research in Aotearoa New Zealand for the benefit of patients  now and in the future.” 

Since her diagnosis, Dr Gauld has been keen to see further advances in research and  improving care for others with MND. A respected researcher and advocate, she now works  to highlight the challenges faced by people living with MND and their families, pushing for  better support services, improved access to equipment, and greater investment in research.  Despite the personal toll of the disease, she continues to contribute to the MND  community, determined to use her voice to drive change. 

Organised by Motor Neurone Disease NZ (MND NZ), the walk raises critical funds to: 

Provide specialised support services for people with MND and their families • Fund research to improve care and work towards future treatments 

Advocate for better access to services, equipment, and funding

MND NZ CE Mark Leggett says the funds will have a direct and immediate impact. 

“The Walk to Defeat MND is about action—coming together to make a real impact. This  year, we’re directing the first $100,000 raised straight into research because progress  matters—progress in care, treatment, and understanding MND. At the same time, these  funds ensure people with MND and their whānau get the support they need. The more we  raise, the more we can do—so get involved and walk with us.” 

Walk to Defeat MND – Event Details 

 Date: Saturday, 22 February 2025 

 Locations: 

Auckland – Silo Park 

Wellington – Frank Kitts Park 

Christchurch – South Hagley Park 

Rakaia – Old Rugby Clubrooms 

For those unable to attend in person, a Virtual Walk option is available throughout February  2025—walk anywhere, anytime, and be part of the movement. 

Why Walk? 

 Raise Awareness – MND is a terminal disease with no cure. More than 400 New  Zealanders are living with it today, and many more are diagnosed each year. 

 Support Kiwis with MND – Every dollar raised helps provide essential care and services  to people with MND and their families. 

 Drive Research & Advocacy – Funding fuels research into better treatments and  strengthens advocacy for improved support. 

 Honour & Remember – Walk in support of those living with MND and in memory of  loved ones lost. 

Join the movement—sign up, donate, or learn more at www.mndwalk.org.nz. 

MND Takes Lives. This Walk Gives Hope. 

