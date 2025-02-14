The Meningitis Foundation Urges University Students To Get Vaccinated This O-Week

As the first university semester of 2025 gets underway across the country, students and parents are being urged to educate themselves on the risks associated with meningitis, and to get vaccinated as early as possible.

Data from the Institute of Environmental & Research (ESR) shows there were 28 cases of meningococcal disease and one death among 15 - 19 year olds, between 1 January and 31 August last year, alone.

Gerard and Claire Rushton University of Canterbury O-Week 2025 (Photo/Supplied)



Approximately 26% of all meningitis cases in 2024 were in the 15-24 age group. Although this is a decrease on last year’s cases The Meningitis Foundation board chairman Gerard Rushton said 15 to 24 year olds remain a high risk group who need protection against this disease through vaccination, and many aren’t aware there are funded vaccines available to them, or where to access these.

“We’re taking part in university orientation events around the country to raise awareness of the disease and encouraging students to get vaccinated to ensure they are protected,” he said.

Claire Rushton at University of Canterbury O-Week 2025 (Photo/Supplied)

The Meningitis Foundation will be at the University of Canterbury today (Friday 14 February) to raise awareness of the risks associated with Meningitis and will be back again at the University’s Summer Starter Expo on 27 February.

Students waiting to recieve their meningitis vaccine (Photo/Supplied)

The Foundation has already attended Lincoln University orientation day and next week the registered charity will be at the University of Victoria (17/18 February) and the University of Otago (19 February).

The bacteria that cause meningitis are transmitted from person-to-person through droplets of saliva or spit. Close and prolonged contact, such as kissing, sneezing or coughing on someone, or living in close quarters with an infected person, facilitates the spread of the disease. It can also spread through the sharing of vapes and drink bottles or cups.

“We have already noticed awareness of available funded vaccines is lower among students than in previous years and it’s concerning that many students entering university halls are not protected,” Gerard Rushton said.

“Awareness about the risks associated with Meningitis should also be raised at Secondary Schools, so that our rangatahi are protected before starting university, instead of starting a vaccine course in week one.

“We believe the low vaccination rates are directly related to the fact that the eligibility criteria for free vaccines is too confusing and too narrow. We know New Zealanders want the vaccine when it is available to them.

“What we really need is an expansion of the eligibility criteria so that all young New Zealanders have access to free vaccines in high school and can start university life fully protected,” Rushton said.

To be protected against the most common forms of meningococcal disease, two different vaccines are required. One for the ACW&Y strains Menactra, and another to protect against the B strain Bexsero MenB).

Both of these vaccines are available free of charge to 13 to 25 year olds who are entering into, or in their first year of certain close-living situations including boarding school hostels, tertiary education halls of residence, military barracks, and prisons.

The Meningitis Foundation continues to lobby for equal access to the vaccines for ALL 13 to 25 year olds, regardless of their living situation and what they choose to do after leaving school.

The symptoms of meningococcal meningitis in adults and children can include:

A stiff, sore neck.

A sensitivity to light, or a dislike of bright lights (an early warning sign of meningitis).

A severe headache.

If the child or adult is difficult to wake, or in a drowsy and confused state.

A fever, sometimes accompanied by cold hands and feet.

Aching sore joints.

Vomiting – a common symptom of meningitis in both children and adults.

Convulsive fits or seizures is characteristic of meningitis.

About the Meningitis Foundation – Aotearoa New Zealand

Founded in 2010 and administered by a six-strong Board of Trustees, the Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand strives to educate New Zealanders and raise their awareness of pneumococcal and meningococcal meningitis, promoting its prevention and control by:

providing timely, accurate and credible information and educational resources to the general public and healthcare professionals

providing a forum for friends and families affected by meningitis to connect and share their stories for mutual support and ongoing awareness of the reality of the disease

being an active voice to support public health policy and the introduction of further vaccines to high risk groups

supporting an increase in vaccination rates to improve New Zealand’s record for protecting children.

