Te Aho o Te Kahu | Cancer Control Agency thanks outgoing Director-General of Health Dr. Diana Sarfati

Te Aho o Te Kahu | Cancer Control Agency today thanks outgoing Director-General of Health Dr. Diana Sarfati, for her leadership and commitment to improving New Zealand’s health outcomes.

"On behalf of Te Aho o Te Kahu | Cancer Control Agency, I want to thank Dr. Sarfati for her years of work focused on improving the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders," Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu | Cancer Control Agency Rami Rahal said.

"Dr. Sarfati’s contributions to the health system have been immense, and she leaves a substantial legacy as she steps down from her role."

As a public health physician and researcher, Dr. Sarfati produced groundbreaking research on how cancer disproportionately affects Māori communities. Her pioneering work informed critical policy decisions and played a central role in establishing the New Zealand Cancer Control Agency.

Dr. Sarfati joined the Agency as interim Chief Executive in 2019 and was appointed permanent Chief Executive in July 2020.

"As Chief Executive, she transformed the Agency into an agile organisation capable of steering the nation’s cancer control efforts, while helping the system respond to immediate challenges," Rahal said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sarfati led the development of key work that ensured any missed diagnoses or treatments due to closures and restrictions were promptly addressed - leading to New Zealand being recognised as a world leader in protecting cancer patients during the pandemic. This was just one example of the many achievements Dr. Sarfati has delivered during her tenure.”

"As Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu and Director-General, she provided strong, evidence-informed leadership and guidance to a health system emerging from substantial reforms."

“On behalf of Te Aho o Te Kahu, I want to express our deep appreciation for Dr. Sarfati’s visionary leadership and to acknowledge the lasting impact of her work on the health system. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

