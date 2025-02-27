Healthcare Providers Can Soon Monitor Patients From Home

While New Zealand’s primary healthcare providers are currently leveraging Manage My Health’s telehealth tools to care for patients at home, secondary healthcare providers like hospitals will soon be able to monitor the health of patients recovering at home in real-time.

The technology could help ease hospital bed shortages and enable earlier discharges while maintaining clinical supervision.

Launched by the Manage My Health platform, the technology integrates remote patient monitoring (RPM) with its well-established virtual consultations (VC) facility, offering a seamless solution for healthcare providers.

“Manage My Health, a Kiwi company, provides this technology to the United Kingdom, where it is already transforming healthcare in that country by allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier while still being closely monitored,” says Vino Ramayah, CEO of Manage My Health. “This enables virtual home visits and real-time patient monitoring as part of a fully integrated digital health platform.”

Manage My Health is now making the same technology available in New Zealand, combining it with its secure patient portal and telehealth services to create a truly end-to-end digital health solution.

A fully integrated remote patient monitoring solution

Manage My Health’s RPM technology allows patients recovering at home to share key health data with their doctors and nurses securely and ensures a seamless experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

By integrating RPM with Manage My Health’s existing telehealth and patient management system, clinicians can monitor patient conditions in near real-time, detect deterioration early, and intervene before hospital readmission becomes necessary.

“We note that many healthcare providers are still using platforms like Zoom for virtual consultations, which exist outside of their health system. We hope that Manage My Health’s holistic telehealth solution will encourage both primary and secondary healthcare providers to see the value of virtual consultations and assure them that the consultations are secure.” Ramayah says.

Enhancing healthcare delivery with Manage My Health

Manage My Health’s platform is already used by over 600 primary healthcare organisations and more than 3,000 providers in New Zealand. MMH is trusted by more than 1.85 million Kiwis.

“RPM further strengthens our role as the country’s leading digital healthcare solution,” Ramayah says.

About Manage My Health

Health in your hands

Trusted by over 1.85 million Kiwis, Manage My Health stands at the forefront of digital healthcare solutions in New Zealand. As the primary health portal utilised by a majority of health centres, the platform empowers individuals to proactively manage their health while enabling health practitioners to concentrate on dedicated patient care.

Users are equipped with an array of tools to streamline their healthcare journey, from accessing medical records and viewing lab results to ordering repeat prescriptions.

Our vision extends beyond mere accessibility. By centralising health data on users’ phones, we bridge the communication gap between patients and professionals, fostering a more informed and engaged health community.

Unlike generic online health resources, Manage My Health fosters genuine patient-doctor relationships, discouraging the pitfalls of self-diagnosis.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we're helping to pioneer healthcare by ensuring that every Kiwi has the tools and resources they need to live their healthiest life.

