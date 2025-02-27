Youth Vaping Declines Slightly But Still High By Global Standards

There’s been a small decline in youth vaping rates, but prevalence remains high, particularly among Māori and Pasifika students, and is still high by international standards.

In the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre, researchers from the University of Otago ASPIRE team analyse vaping trends, painting a mixed picture.

A study that used comparable methods to measure youth behaviour in different countries found that NZ has much higher rates of both vaping and smoking than England, the USA and Canada. For example, in 2023 17% of NZ 16 - 19 year olds vaped daily or near-daily, compared with 10% in England and 6% in both the USA and Canada. Lead author Dr Jude Ball says these findings show that NZ has a long way to go to protect young people from nicotine addiction.

She says despite the slight declines in overall vaping, daily vaping among Year 10 students (14-15 years old) in NZ remains at 9%, with over 6,000 Year 10 students vaping every day in 2024.

“The data shows Māori and Pasifika youth are disproportionately affected. Again, using the results of the ASH Year 10 Snapshot survey, more than one in five Māori students vape daily, with Māori girls having the highest rates (25%). Pasifika students also have elevated daily vaping rates.”

From mid-year, disposable vapes will be banned, and penalties for selling vapes to minors have increased. Dr Ball welcomes these changes but says while new restrictions may prevent future vaping uptake, there is little support available for young people already addicted to nicotine. The researchers believe youth-focused cessation services are urgently needed.

Dr Ball says nicotine vaping may help some people stop smoking, but evidence is accumulating about the harms that vaping can cause young people. “Vaping is linked to serious health risks, including respiratory, cardiovascular, oral and mental health issues, particularly for young people.”

“Meanwhile we also need stronger tobacco controls to prevent young people from switching from vaping to smoking. The Government must implement stricter controls on tobacco availability,” she says.

