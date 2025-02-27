Healthline Diverts 83 Patients Daily from Te Manawa Taki (Midlands) Region Emergency Departments

A new study by Te Pūnaha Matatini and Auckland University reveals that Healthline, operated by Whakarongorau Aotearoa, prevents approximately 83 unnecessary Emergency Department (ED) visits per day across the Te Manawa Taki (Midlands) region, with potential to reduce ED pressure further.

Analysis of data from July 2019 to June 2024 demonstrates that Healthline advice has successfully diverted 14.6% of potential ED presentations, while identifying an additional 6% of current ED visits that could be managed through the telehealth service.

"These findings confirm what we've always believed -- that Healthline plays a crucial role in connecting New Zealanders with the right care at the right time," says Glynis Sandland, CEO of Whakarongorau Aotearoa. "By providing 24/7 clinical advice, we're not only making healthcare more accessible but also reducing unnecessary pressure on our emergency departments.

"The study showed particularly strong impact in the Bay of Plenty, where Healthline prevented 29.6% of potential ED visits, followed by Lakes (23.5%) and Waikato (14.1%).

"Every unnecessary ED presentation we prevent allows hospital clinicians to work at the top of their scope, focusing on patients who truly need emergency care," Sandland adds. "This is about creating a more efficient healthcare system that works better for everyone -- patients, whānau, and healthcare providers alike.

"The research identified that Healthline is particularly effective at supporting younger and older individuals, Māori communities, and people from higher deprivation areas who might otherwise default to ED services due to uncertainty about care options or access barriers.

About Whakarongorau Aotearoa:

Whakarongorau Aotearoa is New Zealand's national telehealth service provider, operating Healthline and other essential health and wellbeing support services. We connect the people of New Zealand with healthcare professionals 24/7, providing clinical advice, support, and information when and where it's needed most.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

