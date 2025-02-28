"Concussion Isn’t Just A Sports Injury—It Can Happen To Anyone, Anywhere"

When people hear “concussion,” they think of rugby tackles and sporting events. But the truth is, the leading cause of concussion in New Zealand isn’t sports—it’s everyday falls. A slip in the kitchen, tripping on the kids’ Lego or a tumble at the BBQ can have serious consequences.

Yet despite approximately 33,000 concussions each year in NZ, only 22,000 ACC claims are made—meaning 11,000 Kiwis are not seeking medical advice for their injury. Without the right care at the right time, a simple concussion can turn into a long-term struggle.

Know the 5Rs of Concussion

Headway – Brain Injury Auckland wants every New Zealander to know how to recognise a concussion and take the right steps for recovery. The 5Rs are simple but critical:

Recognise – Learn the signs and symptoms.

– Learn the signs and symptoms. Remove – Stop what you’re doing—whether it’s work, play, or daily activities.

– Stop what you’re doing—whether it’s work, play, or daily activities. Refer – See a GP or medical professional.

– See a GP or medical professional. Rest – Take it easy for the first 24-48 hours.

– Take it easy for the first 24-48 hours. Recover – Gradually return to normal activities under guidance.

You Are Not Alone – Support is Available

With growing public anxiety around concussions, it’s important to remember that most people recover fully with the right care. New Zealand has world-class rehabilitation, excellent funding, and strong support networks for those who need it. Whether it’s a minor knock or a more serious injury, early medical attention ensures the best chance of recovery.

“Don’t guess, get assessed’.

Even if symptoms fade quickly, knowing you have access to support is invaluable. This Brain Injury Awareness Month, Headway urges everyone to take concussion seriously and spread the word:

It’s not just a sports injury—it’s an everyday injury. Don’t guess, get assessed.

www.headway.org.nz

